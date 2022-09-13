 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   "Zero Inappropriate Relationships" is a good band name, says Catholic schoolteacher   (thestar.com) divider line
21
    More: Awkward, Allegation, Legal terms, Ryan Imgrund, female students, social media messages of a personal nature, high school, direct message exchange, detailed notice of hearing  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Zappa - Catholic Girls
Youtube YMdhWRO4-dQ
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always have that at the top of my resume.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't ask what his definition of appropriate is
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a detailed free version of an article!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's a catholic
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, ask me about all the appropriate relationships I've had.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholic school?  Appropriate relationship probably means he puts it in their butt so they don't get pregnant.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Zero Inappropriate Relationships. Then Mostel filed charges and I had to stop.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least it was girls,* so it's one step closer to their claimed doctrine than usual for these stories.

*that we know about so far
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I thought this was related  to the glorious 90's
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Remember when this was the worst a President did? Good times!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Well at least it was girls,* so it's one step closer to their claimed doctrine than usual for these stories.

*that we know about so far


I should point out that I feel gross after typing that, especially the "at least" part. But I did manage to use "*" for the footnote instead of "".
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.npr.org/2009/03/26/102351941/trans-fat-when-zero-isnt-really-zero
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, good idea to stay out of things until the guys at least had his day in court.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imgrund has always been a self-serving attention whore calling himself a bio statistician (he's not, he's was a biology teacher who took a stats class). He even set up a Patreon page where you could pay for early access to his "analyses".  He has a long history on Twitter of attacking and blocking people who dare ask questions like "Can you show me your methodology?". I have no doubt in my mind that he creeped young girls.
 
HypervisorX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Such a detailed free version of an article!

[Fark user image image 346x750]


If you are on iOS, in Safari change the website settings for thestar.com. Set it to "Use Reader Automatically"
That should let you read the whole article. You may have to refresh the page after changing the setting.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/pope-vows-to-get-church-pedophilia-down-to-acceptable-l-1819571429
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The fact that he's wearing a Lil Uzi Vert t-shirt shows he thinks he's a teenager or at least trying to give off the vibe "Hello fellow teens, I'm basically one of you"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kathryn Harkin and Clara Sverd had Zero-appropriate relationships.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Just don't ask what his definition of appropriate is


he's Catholic so the precedents allows for a wide range of options.  keep in mind this is a religion where the main symbol is a product of their god raping someone, which, to be fair, isn't unique to Catholicism
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Now, ask me about all the appropriate relationships I've had.


Only those that don't involve monetary exchange?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: For some reason I thought this was related  to the glorious 90's
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]
Remember when this was the worst a President did? Good times!


Richard Nixon says hi
 
