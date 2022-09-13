 Skip to content
(Montgomery Advertiser)   Alabama is finally an innovator. Sick tag relates to their untested innovation
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe just a few more adjectives in that article, just so we understand where the author is coming from!
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nitrogen gas execution is humane.  Farked up as hell, but humane.  Assuming it is done right, there is no pain, just loss of consciousness and death.

Now that said, I absolutely do NOT believe in the death penalty in general.  Once the State holds a prisoner helpless, killing them is insane.  Until we develop the ability to be absolutely certain of guilt ( read, bloody never), executing people is begging to execute the person who didnt do it.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he has now reached a day when violence toward another human being must become as abhorrent as eating another's flesh.

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Back up a minute, Bucko. Eating another's flesh is NOT abhorrent. It's GOOD KARMA.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Alabama, I'm surprised they don't fill the room with 33% oxygen, 66% hydrogen and then light a match and try to drown the inmate.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is fentanyl not on the table? Gnarly high before you go.

/so I've been told
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.


I'm not sure if the article author has the right information either.  For example, I recall hearing about this device and as far as I know it isn't intended to be painful.  Having said that, even if nitrogen gas execution could be painless I wouldn't put it past Alabama to f' it up.

/against state sponsored execution on principal
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hairywoogit: Nitrogen gas execution is humane.  Farked up as hell, but humane.  Assuming it is done right, there is no pain, just loss of consciousness and death.

Now that said, I absolutely do NOT believe in the death penalty in general.  Once the State holds a prisoner helpless, killing them is insane.  Until we develop the ability to be absolutely certain of guilt ( read, bloody never), executing people is begging to execute the person who didnt do it.


No, continuing to hold them prisoner under the cruel conditions of a prison is inhumane.

Some people we cannot help because you simply cannot rehabilitate them. Particularly when it involves extreme cases of mental health.

Capital Punishment, I agree, is neither a punishment, nor especially a deterrent. But it is a quite viable, and legitimate deliverance to save some people from themselves as well as the rest of society from them.

But I do offer a solution:

As far as guilt, then let prosecutors be held accountable in kind. Let them know that if they choose to seek the death penalty that a conviction should generate not only an automatic appeal, but an investigation into not the crime itself but the evidence collected and the cast itself. If a conviction is to be found invalid, then there should be an automatic conviction and sentencing of death for the prosecuting team and law enforcement officials and even witnesses who knowingly cooperated in the conspiracy of a false conviction.

Place that rule into place and let us see how many death penalties we then get.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe they use nitrogen or helium in assisted voluntary deaths.  Looks like similar comments above a few times, too.  It's not fark it's dark.com lol.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.


You're not wrong. Editorial is not interested in making it seem "the best of a bad lot". While I share the goal of eliminating the death penalty, I'm pro-euthanasia. If I ever get to the point where I need to check out, Nitrogen asphyxiation is my method of choice.

The remark about not using it for animals bigger than birds is that most mammals can detect low oxygen environments better than we can. Convulsions after unconsciousness are a rare but possible side effect for us too. But all things considered, it's the most secure, effective method that has the fewest unintended consequences.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. Guess it's back to the ol' cement shoes.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is nitrogen hypoxia? Alabama's new, untried execution method explained

Apparently this is all in the hands of... "John Hamm".
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alan Eugene Miller viciously murdered three people. There is ZERO doubt he did it. If he suffers on his way to being put to death I have no problem with it at all.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.


Nitrogen narcosis/asphyxia is the same, as atmospheric nitrogen is pretty much inert as far as our chemistry goes, so it simply displaces oxygen. It has the advantages over helium of being billions? trillions? of times more common on Earth thus much less expensive, and also not making the condemned talk like Alvin the Chipmunk during the execution.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Sim Tree: Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.

Nitrogen narcosis/asphyxia is the same, as atmospheric nitrogen is pretty much inert as far as our chemistry goes, so it simply displaces oxygen. It has the advantages over helium of being billions? trillions? of times more common on Earth thus much less expensive, and also not making the condemned talk like Alvin the Chipmunk during the execution.


Alvin & the Chipmunks - Christmas Time is Here
Youtube E_Sv0DniGmI
 
DaMoopies
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

red230: It's Alabama, I'm surprised they don't fill the room with 33% oxygen, 66% hydrogen and then light a match and try to drown the inmate.



If they put that much hydrogen in the room it will float away.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, killing them with whippits? Hell, that'll take forever from the vantage point of the subject.

But what's with all the "I wrote this a month ago" and "I reported on this whenever"? This article is a clip show
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hairywoogit: Nitrogen gas execution is humane.  Farked up as hell, but humane.  Assuming it is done right, there is no pain, just loss of consciousness and death.

Now that said, I absolutely do NOT believe in the death penalty in general.  Once the State holds a prisoner helpless, killing them is insane.  Until we develop the ability to be absolutely certain of guilt ( read, bloody never), executing people is begging to execute the person who didnt do it.

No, continuing to hold them prisoner under the cruel conditions of a prison is inhumane.

Some people we cannot help because you simply cannot rehabilitate them. Particularly when it involves extreme cases of mental health.

Capital Punishment, I agree, is neither a punishment, nor especially a deterrent. But it is a quite viable, and legitimate deliverance to save some people from themselves as well as the rest of society from them.

But I do offer a solution:

As far as guilt, then let prosecutors be held accountable in kind. Let them know that if they choose to seek the death penalty that a conviction should generate not only an automatic appeal, but an investigation into not the crime itself but the evidence collected and the cast itself. If a conviction is to be found invalid, then there should be an automatic conviction and sentencing of death for the prosecuting team and law enforcement officials and even witnesses who knowingly cooperated in the conspiracy of a false conviction.

Place that rule into place and let us see how many death penalties we then get.


An even better solution than your wildly absurd and ridiculous idea is to abolish the death penalty.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: No, continuing to hold them prisoner under the cruel conditions of a prison is inhumane.


Then make less-cruel prisons.  Or establish a prison colony where they can enjoy a certain amount of freedom, hold jobs, attend classes, and do pretty much anything and everything free people can enjoy (minus voting, owning guns, having internet access, or leaving the island).  Have guards serve as police to keep law and order on the island.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hairywoogit: Nitrogen gas execution is humane.  Farked up as hell, but humane.  Assuming it is done right, there is no pain, just loss of consciousness and death.

Now that said, I absolutely do NOT believe in the death penalty in general.  Once the State holds a prisoner helpless, killing them is insane.  Until we develop the ability to be absolutely certain of guilt ( read, bloody never), executing people is begging to execute the person who didnt do it.

No, continuing to hold them prisoner under the cruel conditions of a prison is inhumane.

Some people we cannot help because you simply cannot rehabilitate them. Particularly when it involves extreme cases of mental health.

Capital Punishment, I agree, is neither a punishment, nor especially a deterrent. But it is a quite viable, and legitimate deliverance to save some people from themselves as well as the rest of society from them.

But I do offer a solution:

As far as guilt, then let prosecutors be held accountable in kind. Let them know that if they choose to seek the death penalty that a conviction should generate not only an automatic appeal, but an investigation into not the crime itself but the evidence collected and the cast itself. If a conviction is to be found invalid, then there should be an automatic conviction and sentencing of death for the prosecuting team and law enforcement officials and even witnesses who knowingly cooperated in the conspiracy of a false conviction.

Place that rule into place and let us see how many death penalties we then get.


An interesting thought experiment.  I would add instead, that if the prosecution were to be found to be in the wrong AND their prosecution were to be found in the conviction of an innocent human being, the members of the prosecution would be subject to whatever sentence the innocent were subjected to.  Life, time in prison, or even death sentence itself.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Less-cruel prisons is probably the easiest solution.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The method of execution is irrelevant, it's horrible regardless.

The motivation and process and judgement of condemnation and their margins of error are the problem.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm anti-death penalty, but perversely curious to see how this goes. If it's less grisly than lethal injection has been, I'm willing to bet others will follow.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Claude Ballse: No, continuing to hold them prisoner under the cruel conditions of a prison is inhumane.

Then make less-cruel prisons.  Or establish a prison colony where they can enjoy a certain amount of freedom, hold jobs, attend classes, and do pretty much anything and everything free people can enjoy (minus voting, owning guns, having internet access, or leaving the island).  Have guards serve as police to keep law and order on the island.


We're fresh out of Australias & other unclaimed islands. Maybe during the next geological upheaval.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Alabama makes a lot of rocket engines, so they do have other innovations.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Sim Tree: Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.

Nitrogen narcosis/asphyxia is the same, as atmospheric nitrogen is pretty much inert as far as our chemistry goes, so it simply displaces oxygen. It has the advantages over helium of being billions? trillions? of times more common on Earth thus much less expensive, and also not making the condemned talk like Alvin the Chipmunk during the execution.


I'm just reading the thread, a Smart here, a Funny there. Some good points are being made, I'm learning some new things about some elements and chemicals, and some dark humor pops up here and there. I then scroll up on this post and find it informative, then I read the last eleven words...I was not expecting that and I'm glad I wasn't taking a drink when I got there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
You got a Smunny!
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: Sim Tree: Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.

You're not wrong. Editorial is not interested in making it seem "the best of a bad lot". While I share the goal of eliminating the death penalty, I'm pro-euthanasia. If I ever get to the point where I need to check out, Nitrogen asphyxiation is my method of choice.

The remark about not using it for animals bigger than birds is that most mammals can detect low oxygen environments better than we can. Convulsions after unconsciousness are a rare but possible side effect for us too. But all things considered, it's the most secure, effective method that has the fewest unintended consequences.


General anaesthesia then flood room with nitrogen. Bye.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Conservatism: Cruelty is a feature.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: MrKevvy: Sim Tree: Apparently I'm wrong? I'd always been told helium etc. was the single most painless way of death. I've been told the body registers suffocation as an excess of carbon dioxide, not a lack of oxygen. So you don't realize you are suffocating until it's too late. It's one of the few ways noble gas leaks are dangerous.

Nitrogen narcosis/asphyxia is the same, as atmospheric nitrogen is pretty much inert as far as our chemistry goes, so it simply displaces oxygen. It has the advantages over helium of being billions? trillions? of times more common on Earth thus much less expensive, and also not making the condemned talk like Alvin the Chipmunk during the execution.

[YouTube video: Alvin & the Chipmunks - Christmas Time is Here]


I'm rather amused by the idea of a vicious condemmed killer, someone like Carnage, being executed with helium and screaming his defiance in a high pitched chipmunk squeal as he cursed god, the judge, the warden and called out vengance.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Argon is heavier and will fill the lungs from the bottom to the top.
 
