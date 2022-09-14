 Skip to content
(Clickhole)   Here's a look at the intensive plans McDonald's has put in place for when Ronald McDonald dies. "We don't know how old Ronald was or where he came from, but we know that he was loved and had some internal organs that other people don't have"   (clickhole.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That seemed.... unnecessary.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey, you milk this thing and not have a plan in action for when it turns on YOU...
 
wedelw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not made into patties ?

Hmmmm, how unpatriotic.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The real Ronald McDonald died in 2021.

c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image

/I LOL'd
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: The real Ronald McDonald died in 2021.


The best part is that is that is a photo of the unabashedly goofy weatheran Willard Scott
 
