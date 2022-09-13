 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Brits Love Queuing: QE2 edition   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
12
    More: Silly, Queue, The Times, Lying in state, Broadsheet, Simon Morgan, queen's body, Monday night, alleged British love of queuing  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 10:46 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cue the QE queue
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
35 hours is still probably a little less than the stand-by wait time for Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom during peak days.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I briefly thought of going. It will be twenty four hours so I thought maybe arriving at two in the morning might be a shorter queue but the likelihood is now that that's nowhere near the case.

I've seen Westminster Hall anyway. Weird to stand in exactly the same room Charles I was put on trial, as well as Thomas More and Guy Fawkes. It's quite an impressive place. But it has had a new roof.

Six hundred years ago.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's not to love?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
randysrandom.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Put the casket in the center, then have 4 lines, one from each direction. You might not get a good look at the body, but you'll be able to say that you walked by.

Or charge 10 Pounds a head and all the money goes to Ukraine.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I briefly thought of going. It will be twenty four hours so I thought maybe arriving at two in the morning might be a shorter queue but the likelihood is now that that's nowhere near the case.

I've seen Westminster Hall anyway. Weird to stand in exactly the same room Charles I was put on trial, as well as Thomas More and Guy Fawkes. It's quite an impressive place. But it has had a new roof.

Six hundred years ago.


I was unaware that Guy Fawkes had been crowned King of England....
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Quantitative Easing? Again?!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Geez, I guess she was kind of a big deal.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've gotta ask: why has Charles been wearing kilts? He's not Scottish, and his mother died of natural causes - she wasn't kilt.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Who?


I think that The QE2 sank or something....

/ I keed, I keed
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.