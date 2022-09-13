 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   While libraries in the South struggle to provide books that aren't the Bible, this Michigan library is not only encouraging people to read banned books but made a game out   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Public library, bingo card, Peter White Public Library, Book, completed card, Librarian, game of Banned Book Bingo, Snowbound Books gift card  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
of it

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We should all help those f*cking animals burn their libraries down, then we can surround their states with iron bars and throw raw meat at them.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they can tell us where each book is banned.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idaho is in the South?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice to take your shots at the South. Meanwhile, in Michigan.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Idaho is in the South?


Well, it went south quite a while back.
 
armyguy35
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da Yoop

Marquette is the only blue county in the upper peninsula.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bomb threats, arson, gunshots and other Republican Political Discourse incoming
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Nice to take your shots at the South. Meanwhile, in Michigan.


Anything on the western coast doesn't count. The west coast of Michigan might as well be Indiana's erect dick.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The book burners do provide a solid reason for mandatory abortions.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.


I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.


Nice try
Nah.
Lame-ass BSAB 🐎 💩
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Idaho is in the South?


It's the South of the North.
 
knowsomething
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.

I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?


I think that was a joke.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

knowsomething: TwowheelinTim: Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.

I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?

I think that was a joke.


Guess it's time to get my sarcasm meter calibrated...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.

I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?


He's on a roll, lets see where it goes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the U.P. We're all  "the South".
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

armyguy35: Da Yoop

Marquette is the only blue county in the upper peninsula.



Yep, as blue as Superior.    Centers of higher education will do that.    Houghton does has Tech but most of those students aren't from Michigan so can't vote there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.

I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?


Liberals don't ban books. They encourage people to read books they don't like so they can yell at them about how much they suck. Example - Ayn Rand.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's kinda funny.   There are always some local uptight Christian communities worried that godless heathens will take over if a book about the ghey is read.   You want to really see the shiat hit the fan?   Put far left Farklib/student types in charge.  The Bible, 1984, Animal Farm, most American History books in schools, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, flag displays, certain films, music etc etc etc.  All gone or seriously curtailed, coupled with government oversight of future cultural output. A lot of Farklibs won't admit it, but they'd drool over the prospect of this type of world coming true.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: TwowheelinTim: Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.

I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?

Liberals don't ban books. They encourage people to read books they don't like so they can yell at them about how much they suck. Example - Ayn Rand.


I haven't heard of any such nonsense, but I was wondering if Begoggle has information I am unaware of. There hasn't been any follow-up from them so I'm guessing it's just that: nonsense.
 
silverjets
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Organizers say people should be allowed to decide for themselves what to read.


That will just lead to pure anarchy!  Dogs and cats living together I tells ya!
 
godxam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

knowsomething: TwowheelinTim: Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.

I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?

I think that was a joke.


To kill a mockingbird,
Of mice and men,
Huckleberry Finn
The giving tree,
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: jso2897: TwowheelinTim: Begoggle: Hopefully they have as many books that are banned by Democrats as by Republicans.
To keep everything equal.

I'm curious. What books to Democrats advocate for banning?

Liberals don't ban books. They encourage people to read books they don't like so they can yell at them about how much they suck. Example - Ayn Rand.

I haven't heard of any such nonsense, but I was wondering if Begoggle has information I am unaware of. There hasn't been any follow-up from them so I'm guessing it's just that: nonsense.


Books like Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird have been targeted for use of the N-word, including in my hometown of Burbank, CA. While not banned outright, these books (as well as Of Mice and Men) were removed from required reading lists and no longer allowed to be taught in classrooms. Because someone might read the N word out loud and trigger someone.
I'm as liberal as they come. I'm also about as white as they come. So maybe I'm not the best person to judge, but I think we're missing out on teaching moments here. I first read To Kill a Mockingbird in the 7th grade, and our largely white class freely discussed the social issues of the book with our teacher, a black woman. I'd like to think I learned a thing or too at a tender young age, things about race relations and the tangled and sometimes painful history of those relations.
Whitewashing isn't just reframing black history with a white narrative. I think it can also be denying that racism exists or has ever existed, which is what banning or refusing to even discuss these works of literature is accomplishing.
 
