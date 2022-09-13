 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Hey Swiss farkers, don't touch that dial, or you could face three years in prison   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Switzerland:
Laundering dirty money in Swiss banks = Perfectly fine.
Setting your thermostat above 66F = YOU'RE GOING TO JAIL YOU BASTARD!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Switzerland considers JAILING anyone who heats rooms above 19C for up to three years if the country is forced to ration gas due to Ukraine war.

Why would anyone heat their room above 19C for three years? Surely they'd turn the heating off in summer?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the jail heated?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Swiss are very resourceful. I would not worry about them too much. They will start burning watches and chocolate and swiss miss cocoa for heat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Swiss Farker" sounds like a messy maneuver.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: The Swiss are very resourceful. I would not worry about them too much. They will start burning watches and chocolate and swiss miss cocoa for heat.


They would get more heat by burning cuckoo clocks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66 degrees? That's illegal in New Jersey for landlords to keep it that low during the day!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: The Swiss are very resourceful.


Yes they are:


Wood stove in Volvo
Youtube NdCfZQsZEHQ
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "Swiss Farker" sounds like a messy maneuver.


Swiss Army Farkers are highly versatile.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you have a cold sauna? And aren't they often wood-heated?
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I-K-Rumba: The Swiss are very resourceful.

Yes they are:


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NdCfZQsZEHQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Does that meet emissions standards?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Swiss jail is probably nicer than most US hotels.
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get on it there Swissies

Switzerland has major geothermal energy potential, especially for the production of electricity with the aid of enhanced geothermal systems technology.

Swiss Federal Office of Energy SFOE
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds great, can we get that over here?

Maybe just permanently set the thermostats for all heating systems in living areas at 19'C.
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of heaters and Switzerland.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not seeing why this is asinine. One rule for everyone regardless of how much money you have. Scarce resources have to be allocated in a way which gives everyone a reasonable standard of comfort.

The Merkin version "The God dam poor's can die. fark you I'm rich" is exactly why the wold is going to Hell and America is quickly becoming a formerly developed nation.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
19C is freezing as far as I'm concerned. 21 is the absolute minimum I can survive in, no matter how many clothes I have on.

Fortunately, I don't live in Switzerland, even if I do speak C.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Sounds great, can we get that over here?

Maybe just permanently set the thermostats for all heating systems in living areas at 19'C.


Only if we can keep air conditioners set to 80 in summer. You don't need cooler than that, like you don't need warmer than 66, right?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"the country is forced to ration gas b/c of the  Ukraine war" that is, there is not enough energy to go around freely  so  you can either run out of gas Jan29th and learn to live on wood based fires, or you impose restrictions. I agree the punishment is too strict almost like they just made up a number "yeah, that will scare 'em:"
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anuran: Not seeing why this is asinine. One rule for everyone regardless of how much money you have. Scarce resources have to be allocated in a way which gives everyone a reasonable standard of comfort.


That sounds a lot like Communism. Or is it Socialism? I always get those mixed up. Either way, it's like I don't know you anymore. You've changed.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spectrum: anuran: Not seeing why this is asinine. One rule for everyone regardless of how much money you have. Scarce resources have to be allocated in a way which gives everyone a reasonable standard of comfort.

That sounds a lot like Communism. Or is it Socialism? I always get those mixed up. Either way, it's like I don't know you anymore. You've changed.


IKR. If you can't watch the starving poor freeze to death and hunt them for sport what's the point of having the servants get you out of bed in the morning?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: dyhchong: Sounds great, can we get that over here?

Maybe just permanently set the thermostats for all heating systems in living areas at 19'C.

Only if we can keep air conditioners set to 80 in summer. You don't need cooler than that, like you don't need warmer than 66, right?


Sure, why not. If you can find an air conditioner that can be set to 80 anywhere near me then I'll make that exception.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But the Swiss are heavily armed. They all have guns. Evil government tyranny would never work there. The ammosexuals have assured us of this.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
According to the daily mail.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

anuran: Not seeing why this is asinine. One rule for everyone regardless of how much money you have. Scarce resources have to be allocated in a way which gives everyone a reasonable standard of comfort.

The Merkin version "The God dam poor's can die. fark you I'm rich" is exactly why the wold is going to Hell and America is quickly becoming a formerly developed nation.


Actual* still from Sylvester Stallone's recent encounter with a water enforcement officer.

belgianfilmfreak.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

*may not be actual
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I haven't turned my thermostat to anything in years.

Easiest job in the world is a San Diego weatherman: it's nice all the time.*

*offer not valid that time it got weirdly hot last week then rained.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can someone explain why they are banning radiant heaters? Aren't those usually electric, not gas?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

anuran: Spectrum: anuran: Not seeing why this is asinine. One rule for everyone regardless of how much money you have. Scarce resources have to be allocated in a way which gives everyone a reasonable standard of comfort.

That sounds a lot like Communism. Or is it Socialism? I always get those mixed up. Either way, it's like I don't know you anymore. You've changed.

IKR. If you can't watch the starving poor freeze to death and hunt them for sport what's the point of having the servants get you out of bed in the morning?


In my case it's to prevent bedsores. Don't want those again.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: But the Swiss are heavily armed. They all have guns. Evil government tyranny would never work there. The ammosexuals have assured us of this.


They have a strong sense of community.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Can someone explain why they are banning radiant heaters? Aren't those usually electric, not gas?


How do they make the electricity?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How  will I warm up after hitting the slopes in Gstaad without using the sauna??
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 19C is freezing as far as I'm concerned. 21 is the absolute minimum I can survive in, no matter how many clothes I have on.

Fortunately, I don't live in Switzerland, even if I do speak C.


Counterpoint.

Anyone who likes warmer that 24C is a monster.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I haven't turned my thermostat to anything in years.

Easiest job in the world is a San Diego weatherman: it's nice all the time.*

*offer not valid that time it got weirdly hot last week then rained.


I really wish a certain company in that area would get their shiat together again so I could land a decent job in that neck of the woods while deciding if want to retire down there or not. An occasional Ocean Beach bongo jam is good for the soul, IMHO.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope the standards for insulation there are better than they were here when my house was built. If I set the temp that low in the winter, my pipes freeze.

/I like the cold, my plumbing does not.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: untoldforce: Can someone explain why they are banning radiant heaters? Aren't those usually electric, not gas?

How do they make the electricity?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Source, Wikipedia.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: I sincerely hope the standards for insulation there are better than they were here when my house was built. If I set the temp that low in the winter, my pipes freeze.

/I like the cold, my plumbing does not.


It's 19 C, not 19 F.
 
