(CNBC)   Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott proves she's less evil than her ex, Jeff Bezos   (cnbc.com) divider line
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"less evil than Jeff Bezos" is a pretty low bar to clear.  It's basically a participation trophy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "less evil than Jeff Bezos" is a pretty low bar to clear.  It's basically a participation trophy.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Not even a participation trophy.  Evil-Lyn is less evil than Skeletor, but not actually a good guy. Come to that, Skeletor is less evil than Jeff Bezos
 
shinji3i
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: New Rising Sun: "less evil than Jeff Bezos" is a pretty low bar to clear.  It's basically a participation trophy.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 743x413]

Not even a participation trophy.  Evil-Lyn is less evil than Skeletor, but not actually a good guy. Come to that, Skeletor is less evil than Jeff Bezos


I prefer

the80smovieclub.co.ukView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
More like her!!!!!
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skybird659: More like her!!!!!


This.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What she should have done is just turned the existing Beverly Hills properties into like low rent apartments or section 8 housing.  It probably wouldn't have helped as many folks, but recording and monetizing the videos of the rich folks whinging and gnashing their teeth about their new neighbors could have made up the difference.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: What she should have done is just turned the existing Beverly Hills properties into like low rent apartments or section 8 housing.  It probably wouldn't have helped as many folks, but recording and monetizing the videos of the rich folks whinging and gnashing their teeth about their new neighbors could have made up the difference.


So donating not enough for you.  You think she wanted to go through all that?
Donate, good press and wash hands.
 
