(NBC News)   CDC now offers consumers a choice of New Polio or Polio Classic. Diet Polio coming soon   (nbcnews.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No El Polio Loco or Los Polios Hermanos options?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll wait till they bring back Crystal Polio
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm partial to TotalPolio
 
bittermang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you personally know an anti vaxxer, do me a favor and drag them into the street and beat them to death in front of the rest of the neighborhood.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I'd like some Polio Free"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"I'll give you Polio, but you have to pay for it"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kellner21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bad parents keeping their children in as sterile an environment as possible at home while they are developing is still a thing, so duh.

Good for the drug companies, which is the most important thing, but the waste of time and resources is extremely detrimental to society.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: No El Polio Loco or Los Polios Hermanos options?


That uses real cane sugar, the corn lobbyists make sure all American polio only has high fructose corn syrup in it.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll choke down Polio Zero if it helps
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Excuse me, is this polio responsibly sourced? I only have polio raised in well-spaced pens and without antibiotics.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Awesome!

Time to invest in iron lungs, braces, and other kid size cripple aids!

5000% markups!

people will spend anything on children!

the investments returns are going to be epic!
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought new coke was pretty good.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Incidentally, this is a nice counterexample for the people who stopped caring about COVID once it became endemic because "viruses evolve to become milder".

Scientists first identified enterovirus D68 in 1962. At the time, the virus wasn't circulating much, and it resulted in milder illness than it does today, Greenberg said.
The CDC started doing more testing for EV-D68 in 2014, when scientists noticed a shift in how the virus behaved.
"The virus changed over time in order to acquire the ability to kill neurons to damage the spinal cord," Greenberg said.
 
