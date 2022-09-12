 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Our long national nightmare is over - illicit rock to be removed from home in The Villages   (villages-news.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aka MAGA-Ville.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been watching episodes of "The Prisoner" (which you can get from archive.org) and this is indeed The Village.
 
headslacker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It will sink into the ocean with all that weight
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't like grass. I bet that rock was a lot less work.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey man, that's not illicit, it's freedom rock!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't like grass. I bet that rock was a lot less work.


The only issue is weeds. If you don't keep up with it, it will look like crap.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What an illicit rock might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hell is other people.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Helluva lot of pearly clutching over a bunch of stones. 🤦🏻‍♀
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a good thing Florida is going to be under the ocean sooner rather than later, otherwise the coming shortage of fresh water might have been an issue caused by idiots like this HOA.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Villages is absolutely the worst.

They make Sumter County the third biggest laughingstock in Florida, right behind Manatee and Duval counties. It is the wellspring from which all Florida Men appear.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Hey man, that's not illicit, it's freedom rock!

[th.bing.com image 465x339]


We'll Crank it up Man!
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Property owners who live 3000 miles away replace grass with rock to reduce property maintenance. Owners forced to replace rock with grass, enlist tenant for the job, and will now have to hire weekly lawn mowing service as well. Isn't remote property management fun.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The Villages is absolutely the worst.

They make Sumter County the third biggest laughingstock in Florida, right behind Manatee and Duval counties. It is the wellspring from which all Florida Men appear.


No, that would be Brevard and Okaloosa Counties.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Villages sound like hell. Sure the people might think they are happy, but wait for Satan to pull the scales from their eyes... "I thought this was a good idea!"
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've never been to the Villages, but out of curiosity I went there on Google maps, went to streetview and went down one of the roads. That place is creepy, total cult vibe.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
HOA no way.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: baronbloodbath: The Villages is absolutely the worst.

They make Sumter County the third biggest laughingstock in Florida, right behind Manatee and Duval counties. It is the wellspring from which all Florida Men appear.

No, that would be Brevard and Okaloosa Counties.


Tetanusville is pretty bad, but I don't have enough panhandle experience to qualify Okaloosa County badly. I will certainly take your word for it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The only issue is weeds. If you don't keep up with it, it will look like crap.


A spritz of Round-Up once in a while takes care of that.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The renter indicated she will be doing the work"

Why? It is not her problem.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the rock wasn't in the shape of a pineapple. The Villages seems only purpose seems to be if you are down for wrinkly conservative orgies.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was an erratic!
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Illicit Rock is my NWA cover band.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Villages.  Filled with village idiots.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The Villages is absolutely the worst.

They make Sumter County the third biggest laughingstock in Florida, right behind Manatee and Duval counties. It is the wellspring from which all Florida Men appear.


No love for Polk county?
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Villages? Which one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Another Government Employee: The only issue is weeds. If you don't keep up with it, it will look like crap.

A spritz of Round-Up once in a while takes care of that.


Indeed.  But the ground is probably saturated with the stuff after years of spraying it and good luck growing grass on it now.  Or whatever that vine is that they call grass in that shiathole.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: I'm surprised the rock wasn't in the shape of a pineapple. The Villages seems only purpose seems to be if you are down for wrinkly conservative orgies.


My Ted Nugent cover band.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I've been watching episodes of "The Prisoner" (which you can get from archive.org) and this is indeed The Village.


I'd rather live in the village in The Prisoner than in The Villages. It's less creepy and totalitarian.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You would think some place like the Villages, lawn care would be the HOA's issue to deal with.  Do they actually make the geezers cut their own lawn?  Just a quick check on zillow and those cottages aren't cheap.
 
bdub77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Minktastic Mink!: What an illicit rock might look like:
[Fark user image 337x450]


do you have the original?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: But the ground is probably saturated with the stuff after years of spraying it and good luck growing grass on it now.


The half-life of glyphosate in soil ranges between 2 and 197 days; a typical field half-life of 47 days has been suggested. It will decay and not be a problem.

My parents had a flower bed surrounding their mailbox that was overgrown and not taken care of (my mom became disabled and no longer did any gardening). I sprayed everything with roundup and waited two weeks. I used a small two-stroke tiller to chop it all up and till it into the ground. I planted grass seed and within a month it was just grass like nothing else had been there.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, those things can really bring the property values down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Put a MAGA hat on it.  Problem solved.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: mrmopar5287: Another Government Employee: The only issue is weeds. If you don't keep up with it, it will look like crap.

A spritz of Round-Up once in a while takes care of that.

Indeed.  But the ground is probably saturated with the stuff after years of spraying it and good luck growing grass on it now.  Or whatever that vine is that they call grass in that shiathole.


You do realize if that was how Roundup worked we'd be starving right now right?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thankfully, I will never be able to retire at all. Certainly never rich enough to retire to a hellhole like The Villages.
 
