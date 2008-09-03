 Skip to content
    Survey, Religion, religious switching, range of hypothetical scenarios, religious makeup of the United States, half of the U.S. population, hypothetical switching scenarios, rates of religious transmission, Pew Research Center  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And we only have to wait until 2070, how reassuring.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You could outlaw religion and most of these sex crimes would disappear in a couple generations.  But we don't have time for rational solutions!"
--George Carlin
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met these so-called Christians: we're already down to only about 20% of Real Christians.

/And that's a charitable estimate.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make the policies and practices of religious institutions more transparent, and the reduction in the "faithful" will accelerate right quick.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the idea of having an uptight, angry  hypocrite screaming at you to fear and hate or burn in hell forever has lost its appeal? What's the world coming to?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ugh! Make it faster!
 
OddLlama [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't remember why I made this but it fits.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aliens will never take us seriously as long as more than half of us believe fairy tale beings control our fate.  Who would want to deal with a species that prefers fantasy over science.  Can't happen fast enough in my opinion.  Strongly opinionated religious people scare me.  A few seem to be ok, having integrated harmony and love without being afraid of science and logic.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Which is all well and good until/unless a fascist state replaces democracy, education is censored and laws enforced by the likes of a DeSantis, and the only permitted religious affilitations in America become, "Christian" and "Unsaved." At which point the more vocal leaders among the Unsaved are progressively targeted for harassment, imprisonment, and... well, just keep going down the chain.

And even if it never gets that bad here, that more or less explains the problem with Pew's logic in this article. This survey projection assumes the (increasingly extremist) religious right is just going to sit back and let all this happen without putting up a fight, or that they'll score no victories on the way. Everything's a nice smooth curve, and it's only a matter of which smooth curve we follow--nevermind that all of the past data is full of jagged edges, which is how religious history actually tends to go.

So... Yeah. I call BS. It's lovely, really-want-to-believe-it BS. But it's BS.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

*raises glass* Much like religion. Cheers.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't get too excited about extra rights and representation. The nation is only 61% white, but they still have a commanding grip on the government and c-suite.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just FYI, numbers regarding church attendance in America are bullshiat.

Actual attendance (as opposed to reported attendance) is generally half of what Protestants and Catholics claim when polled.

So there's your good news for today. Half the people (in those denominations) who claim regular church attendance are lying.

And the probably best-known study of this occurred in the 1990s. The numbers have not gotten better for the religious farkwads, no matter what they tell you. Individual churches may see increases in membership (though the same people telling you this are the same ones saying Trump is a genius savior, so how truthful are they about anything else?), but overall, church attendance has been dropping steadily.

For all the usual reasons you can guess.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's hard to dance around the pews and they do burn so well.

thumb.spokesman.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also: just because people don't attend church regularly (and most don't) doesn't mean they don't claim "religion" as a motivation. People do that shiat all the time. All the assholes passing the bullshiat abortion laws all claim to be motivated by religion. The various nutjobs worshipers of Ex-President Useless farkwad, amazingly, claim he's a savior chosen by god or whatever. Idiots always use the religion bullshiat to sell their stupid. They're hoping you'll decline to call them on their bullshiat, and most of the time, they're right. The "liberal" media got that message 40 years ago. It's why they don't push back on the rightwing asshole horseshiat, they're afraid America's supposedly religious idiots will continue to not watch them on TV or whatever.

So just because these hypocrites don't actually believe the bullshiat they babble about doesn't mean it's not a factor in politics.

It is. Unfortunately.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TAX THE CHURCHES.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm hoping there's a tipping point - and the change, the decrement, accelerates.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sadly, I agree, and I am a member of . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this about the Priest shortage?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

It's already happened here in Australia. In the last census, Christians now comprise <50% of the population. People who follow other religions tip the total amount of believers to slightly more than 50% of the population. "No religion' will become the single largest group very soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My sister used to attend a Baptist church and introduced me to the pastor.  When he found out I was a weather guy, he stated that there is no green in the rainbow.   So I just stood there for a second and said, what?   The color green does not appear in a rainbow.   Foolishly, I asked if that was somewhere in the Bible and he assured me that even if it isn't, God told him so.   So I asked him what it means if I look at a rainbow and see green along with the other colors and he assured me that it was Satan tempting me.

Not even once.   Just don't.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some people claim you can't be a liberal and be Christian, the same people who think voting Republican DOES make them Christian. So they vote GOP and that counts as good as going to church.
 
