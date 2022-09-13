 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The Pen is mightier than King Charles III   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
[Made in England]
"Ohhhh, of course."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pen by British Leyland and Lucas Electrics.

First it leaks, then it releases all the smoke from its wiring harness!
 
dustman81
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Made in England]
"Ohhhh, of course."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Pen by British Leyland and Lucas Electrics.

First it leaks, then it releases all the smoke from its wiring harness!


that's a feature. when it stops leaking you know it's time to put some more ink in it.
 
Two16
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hate when the penis leaky.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Charles is codenamed the Jigsaw "because when he is faced with a problem, he goes to pieces."


/Shamelessly stolen from a Danger Mouse reference
 
Stavr0
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Queen would have gone "they don't make them like they used to" have a little snicker then carry on.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone should've slipped him a document declaring Northern Ireland free. Not rejoined with RoI, just free.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stavr0: The Queen would have gone "they don't make them like they used to" have a little snicker then carry on.


His mum just died, I doubt he's in a jovial state of mind.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When Charles said, "I can't bear this bloody thing!", I thought that he was referring to Camilla.
 
King Charles III
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The rare time I can get my hand firmly on a good pen is like no other feeling.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tough to write with those, eh King Stubby?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, that's him.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Tough to write with those, eh King Stubby?

[Fark user image 368x245]

Yes, that's him.


Is that...real?

That's classic congestive heart failure hands right there...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dustman81: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Made in England]
"Ohhhh, of course."

[Fark user image image 446x750]


THANKING YOU!!
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Tough to write with those, eh King Stubby?

[Fark user image image 368x245]

Yes, that's him.


Those are clearly skin-gloves worn by the reptilian Rothschild baby-eater underneath.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: markie_farkie: Pen by British Leyland and Lucas Electrics.

First it leaks, then it releases all the smoke from its wiring harness!

that's a feature. when it stops leaking you know it's time to put some more ink in it.


Covered.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Tough to write with those, eh King Stubby?

[Fark user image image 368x245]

Yes, that's him.


Um, does he have a cardioverter defibrillator implant? If not, he reeeeally needs one.
 
abbarach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Pen by British Leyland and Lucas Electrics.

First it leaks, then it releases all the smoke from its wiring harness!


Why do Brits drink their beer warm?

Because Lucas also made refrigerators!!!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good pens are in short supply these days. Looks like he was signing with a fountain pen. Those are the shiattiest pens ever.

media-amazon.comView Full Size

Get one of these, your Majesty.

/Loves me a good pen
/Clicky tops, not twisty bottoms
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SMB2811: Stavr0: The Queen would have gone "they don't make them like they used to" have a little snicker then carry on.

His mum just died, I doubt he's in a jovial state of mind.


He's farking 73, not 13.

This is twice in three days he's lost his shiat over minor inconveniences. His reign is going to be hilarious.
 
