|Russian official dies in bizarre boating accident. Putin says, "Best leave it...unsolved" (thedailybeast.com)
This seems more like a case of "Drunk Russian being Drunk Russian."
I didn't realize boats had high rise skyscrapers with open windows.
So, a motorboating accident.
Eli WhiskeyDik: So, a motorboating accident.
So this is really Pete fell out of the boat....
Shostie: I didn't realize boats had high rise skyscrapers with open windows.
or open elevator shafts with lose bullets in the bottom?
I guess he... went down with the ship.
Aren't these oligarchs super rich? Can't they hire badass security squads?
fatassbastard: Aren't these oligarchs super rich? Can't they hire badass security squads?
They can. But if said squads are taking FSB money on the side (and given the graft and corruption in Russia, the answer is most certainly yes), their loyalty will be compromised.
"Da, I saw Gregor fall off boat. Attempted to run and rescue, but was on other side of boat at time. Too late, so sad."
Buildings in Russia have boat ramps on the 15th floor of tall buildings. Purely an accident comrade.
Pootie Tootie must have been wearing a pirate hat that day and offered Tea or Plank.
Wealthy Russians are such a clumsy people.
News: Jerb security of Russian officials now lowered to same level as Al Quaida #1 and red-uniformed Starfleet officers.
/so there's that
//Which is nice
People sure do get clumsy when they have cinder blocks chained around their legs.
This is hysterical from a distance. Russia is rapidly eating itself from the inside. For every head they chop off, the entire line behind them is now praying for the day Putin is rotting in the ground.
Here's a hint Vlad, you don't get people who will stand up for you by turning them into victims of gravity every day ... but then, you've never been intelligent enough to realize that.
But hey, look on the bright side. With the current U.S. administration you aren't the dumbest person on the planet. Not even second. Or third.
fatassbastard: Aren't these oligarchs super rich? Can't they hire badass security squads?
Yes but they were all on break when this tragic accident happened.
I'm starting to wonder if this Putin's doing or if it's part of a gradual coup in Russia. Lately, it's been people who are usually perceived as Putin's allies who have been getting into "accidents" instead of his critics. It's almost as if someone is eliminating his allies so that when something does happen, he won't have the backup he would normally rely on.
That being said, this may be just wishful thinking on my part.
Make your bed. Lie down with dogs. Reap.
Dance with the one who brought you.
If I were a Russian with doubts about the National direction, I'd be really creative right now about what I could or could not "fall off" of