(The Daily Beast)   Russian official dies in bizarre boating accident. Putin says, "Best leave it...unsolved"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems more like a case of "Drunk Russian being Drunk Russian."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize boats had high rise skyscrapers with open windows.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a motorboating accident.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: So, a motorboating accident.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So this is really Pete fell out of the boat....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shostie: I didn't realize boats had high rise skyscrapers with open windows.


or open elevator shafts with lose bullets in the bottom?
 
clintster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess he... went down with the ship.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aren't these oligarchs super rich? Can't they hire badass security squads?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Aren't these oligarchs super rich? Can't they hire badass security squads?


They can. But if said squads are taking FSB money on the side (and given the graft and corruption in Russia, the answer is most certainly yes), their loyalty will be compromised.

"Da, I saw Gregor fall off boat. Attempted to run and rescue, but was on other side of boat at time. Too late, so sad."
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buildings in Russia have boat ramps on the 15th floor of tall buildings. Purely an accident comrade.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pootie Tootie must have been wearing a pirate hat that day and offered Tea or Plank.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wealthy Russians are such a clumsy people.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
News: Jerb security of Russian officials now lowered to same level as Al Quaida #1 and red-uniformed Starfleet officers.

/so there's that
//Which is nice
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These in line ads on fark have become too confusing with thread content. Anyways look like I've run out of free article on that site. Is the a no paywall link?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People sure do get clumsy when they have cinder blocks chained around their legs.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is hysterical from a distance. Russia is rapidly eating itself from the inside. For every head they chop off, the entire line behind them is now praying for the day Putin is rotting in the ground.

Here's a hint Vlad, you don't get people who will stand up for you by turning them into victims of gravity every day ... but then, you've never been intelligent enough to realize that.

But hey, look on the bright side. With the current U.S. administration you aren't the dumbest person on the planet. Not even second. Or third.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Aren't these oligarchs super rich? Can't they hire badass security squads?


Yes but they were all on break when this tragic accident happened.
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if this Putin's doing or if it's part of a gradual coup in Russia.  Lately, it's been people who are usually perceived as Putin's allies who have been getting into "accidents" instead of his critics.  It's almost as if someone is eliminating his allies so that when something does happen, he won't have the backup he would normally rely on.

That being said, this may be just wishful thinking on my part.
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Make your bed. Lie down with dogs. Reap.
Dance with the one who brought you.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I were a Russian with doubts about the National direction, I'd be really creative right now about what I could or could not "fall off" of
 
