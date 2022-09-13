 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Was it wrong for a nursing home to hire a stripper for its seniors in wheelchairs? Probably, but judging from the pics they had a good time   (nypost.com) divider line
68
    More: Giggity, Mid-Autumn Festival, Mooncake, Chinese calendar, Han Chinese, nursing home spokesman, senior citizens, Taoyuan Veterans Home, masked-up erotic dancer  
•       •       •

1331 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 2:57 PM (48 minutes ago)



68 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it was not

Audrey Davison, age 85, met a special guy at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale in the Bronx, New York, they did more than sit next to each other in the dining room. He invited her to his room. They hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. And at breakfast the next morning, they both sported broad smiles.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I patent the idea of stripper retirement homes for dirty old men? Asking for an elderly friend.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, that's sweet.
Older folks don't lose desire or sexual feelings, they're just aged out of participating in sexual culture. That's terrible. It isolates them more at a point in their lives when society already excludes them. This has measurable impact on their quality of life.

Programs like this are good and beneficial.

More like this.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not into strippers, but I think a drag show would be the be-all and end-all.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Old fella's getting a bit handsy in the last photo.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old fella's getting a bit handsy in the last photo.


What're they going to do? Throw him out?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old fella's getting a bit handsy in the last photo.


She placed his hands on her breasts, and further south.

She's doing god's work.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old fella's getting a bit handsy in the last photo.


I feel, that at age 90, you should be able to grab a strippers tit if she's on duty.
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I look forward to this

/fist bite
 
drayno76
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As long as the elderly ladies at least have the option for similar entertainment to their liking...

I'd totally take my 75 year old mom to a Chip&Dales show if she wanted; more likely my wife would take her but I wouldn't have any objection to either if she wanted, she's earned it.  Although I know my mom, she'd come back and tell me she wasn't old enough for that show yet.

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're dying, not dead.  Let them have their fun.
 
argylez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old fella's getting a bit handsy in the last photo.


Good for him!  haha
 
badscooter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Old fella's getting a bit handsy in the last photo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As long as both parties agree and one is not being abused by the other, go for it.

Not sure how to delicately approach that by the staff, but would be something to watch out for.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These old ladies seem to get a kick out of a male stripper at a centennial birthday party.

I approve.

MACKLEMORE FEAT SKYLAR GREY - GLORIOUS (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube 7OrLroFa0AI
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spongeboob: No it was not

Audrey Davison, age 85, met a special guy at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale in the Bronx, New York, they did more than sit next to each other in the dining room. He invited her to his room. They hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. And at breakfast the next morning, they both sported broad smiles.


We should just remind all parties involved that stds exist and can be avoided.

Comprehensive Senior Sex Ed.

Not kidding even a little bit.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is one of the best uses for that profession. This was a very good thing.

What's wrong is what goes on inside your average strip club.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Were they wearing nurse's costumes to start?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At least he died doing what he loved.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: They're dying, not dead.  Let them have their fun.


It's the strippers who are dead.

/inside
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A nursing home is their home. If they wish to engaging adult behavior that is their prerogative.

My wife has worked in nursing homes and says just because there is snow on the roof doesn't mean there isn't a fire below.

The people really upset are the adults children who can't imagine mom or dad being sexual
 
argylez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The mistake they made was not removing all cell phones.  Come on!  I don't see what's wrong?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spongeboob: No it was not

Audrey Davison, age 85, met a special guy at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale in the Bronx, New York, they did more than sit next to each other in the dining room. He invited her to his room. They hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. And at breakfast the next morning, they both sported broad smiles.


I need some mind bleach.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is no sex in the metamucil room.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At the senior's age, I'm hope they get the right "happy ending".
 
Mukster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

educated: spongeboob: No it was not

Audrey Davison, age 85, met a special guy at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale in the Bronx, New York, they did more than sit next to each other in the dining room. He invited her to his room. They hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. And at breakfast the next morning, they both sported broad smiles.

We should just remind all parties involved that stds exist and can be avoided.

Comprehensive Senior Sex Ed.

Not kidding even a little bit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cheron: A nursing home is their home. If they wish to engaging adult behavior that is their prerogative.

My wife has worked in nursing homes and says just because there is snow on the roof doesn't mean there isn't a fire below.

The people really upset are the adults children who can't imagine mom or dad being sexual


I think at that point it's more worried about mom/dad giving away the inheritance to some stripper for a one night stand.
 
B0redd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
no
 
fat boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe he's blind and it's like braille

Remember the braille Playboy mags
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Cheron: A nursing home is their home. If they wish to engaging adult behavior that is their prerogative.

My wife has worked in nursing homes and says just because there is snow on the roof doesn't mean there isn't a fire below.

The people really upset are the adults children who can't imagine mom or dad being sexual

I think at that point it's more worried about mom/dad giving away the inheritance to some stripper for a one night stand.


maybe if those useless leaches would show up and visit a bit more often things gramps wouldn't need to get the last pleasures of his life by paying for them
 
doremifaq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank god the prudes at the Post are on this important story. Can you imagine what a shock it must be for elderly people to see a nekkidish person?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hi Grandpa!!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Strippers in wheelchairs?  That's not my kink but somebody somewhere likes it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: spongeboob: No it was not

Audrey Davison, age 85, met a special guy at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale in the Bronx, New York, they did more than sit next to each other in the dining room. He invited her to his room. They hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. And at breakfast the next morning, they both sported broad smiles.

I need some mind bleach.


For everyone squicked about old people sex, at what age are you going to become voluntarily celibate?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
nope and lets not just restrict this to the old folks' home.

Office strippers, warehouse strippers, bathroom attendant strippers, strippers for everyone or failing that, free strippers for me at least.
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wtf, thongs with Nike socks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Pointy Tail of Satan: spongeboob: No it was not

Audrey Davison, age 85, met a special guy at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale in the Bronx, New York, they did more than sit next to each other in the dining room. He invited her to his room. They hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. And at breakfast the next morning, they both sported broad smiles.

I need some mind bleach.

For everyone squicked about old people sex, at what age are you going to become voluntarily celibate?


Seriously.
You'll all be that age soon enough. How do you want your life to end? You literally have the  power right now to shape your golden years by supporting the expansion programs like this and normalizing safe expressions of sexuality deep into the twilight years.

Don't let your current ageism shoot you in the dick/c*nt.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image image 425x741]
Maybe he's blind and it's like braille

Remember the braille Playboy mags


His granddaughter he fathered with an Asian prostitute during the war. 😜
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bob and Alice met in the retirement home, and became an inseparable couple.  So inseparable that Alice would lead Bob around by the penis wherever they went.  On the way to breakfast: penis.  To the craft room: penis.  Bingo: penis.  None of the other residents seemed to mind.

One day, Alice went on a week long pass to celebrate a wedding in the family.  When she returned, she found Bob had hooked up with Cindy, who was leading him around everywhere by the penis.

Alice was furious.  "What does Cindy have that I haven't got??"

Bob simply replied, "Parkinsons."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drayno76: I'd totally take my 75 year old mom to a Chip&Dales show if she wanted


Fark user imageView Full Size



"Ladies, put your hands together..."
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Can I patent the idea of stripper retirement homes for dirty old men? Asking for an elderly friend.


Why should they get all the fun only?  All retirement homes should have this.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Two brothers were discussing what they should do for their father's 85th birthday.  One of the brothers said, "Mom has been dead 5 years now.  Maybe we should hire a hooker for dad?  The other brother thought it was a fine idea so that's just what they did.

The old guy answered the doorbell on the evening of his 85th birthday.  When he opened the door he was greeted by a beautiful young lady.

Hooker:  Hi birthday-boy, I'm here to give you super sex!

Old man: {thinking for a minute} Meh, I'll take the soup.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lucky, lucky bastards.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder how many tips their clothes can hold when they're coins instead of bills. "This nickel is for you!"
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They are just trying to live the dream.

How would you like to die, Tyrion son of Tywin?
Youtube tGwDAjNuzHU

NSFW
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

logieal: Pocket Ninja: Old fella's getting a bit handsy in the last photo.

I feel, that at age 90, you should be able to grab a strippers tit if she's on duty.


I was at Hooters (last time I went was like 25 years ago) one time and there was this guy who was there for like his 95th birthday. He was grabbing all sorts of ass and boobies, and the girls were all laughing about it.
Apparently they don't don't mind a tit grab if you're really young or really old.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

T Baggins: I wonder how many tips their clothes can hold when they're coins instead of bills. "This nickel is for you!"


Teeheehee or the folks next in line for a dance getting impatient because the current recipient is rummaging through one of those plastic coin purses trying to find the dollar coin. Teeheeheee.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems mean to remind most of them that their dicks don't work.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And a reasonably good looking stripper too. They didn't go for cheap.  😄
 
