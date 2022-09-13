 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR) Hero A secret Kabul book club is teaching Afghan girls about the life of Anne Frank, inspiring a new generation to believe that even blindness and deafness are no obstacles when aviation is your one true passion   (npr.org) divider line
41
    More: Hero, Anne Frank, Afghanistan, The Diary of a Young Girl, secret book club, curiosity of girls, book club, young volunteers, teenager's famous diary  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 10:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Unwritten Diary of Anne Fark.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a science book, then more power to 'em. Maybe one of those girls will grow up to work with radium and make some discoveries.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, when you use all the relevant memes in the headline, it makes it less appealing to post in the thread.

Pacing is vital
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She masturbated, excessively.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline made me lol
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blew my load 3 times just getting through the headline - You magnificent bastard.

THIS will be the reason I return to Fark.   No matter how many mean girls make me cry.  I feel Welcome here.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Subby, when you use all the relevant memes in the headline, it makes it less appealing to post in the thread.

Pacing is vital


Well, the headline didn't mention the part about how she died from radiation exposure.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her life of selfless Prairie Houses and sexual flowers was an inspiration to Amish Lesbians everywhere.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: She masturbated, excessively.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they don't sneak Marco Rubio in to meet the girls
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christa McAuliffe says this headline is head and shoulders above the rest
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: She masturbated, excessively.


News flash: teenagers masturbate. Clearly you've gone senile and forgotten how much you touched yourself as a teen.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is all the classics, executed well in a new way.  Salut!
 
vickster56
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blindness and deafness? That's Helen Keller, not Anne Frank farkers
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John Dillerman: Snapper Carr: Subby, when you use all the relevant memes in the headline, it makes it less appealing to post in the thread.

Pacing is vital

Well, the headline didn't mention the part about how she died from radiation exposure.


Don't destroy the ending for  them! At least let them get through the highs and lows of flying around
the world first...
 
10Speed
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And here in the U.S., they're doing everything they can to ban books that remind kids that bad things like Nazis exist.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But in one secret book club in Kabul, about a dozen teenagers are defying the Taliban to continue learning

I hope this story is fake because it would be staggeringly irresponsible to expose their existence just because some Westerners might find it mildly interesting. Either way a lot of people are going to get hurt as the Taliban searches for suspected members of this group (whether it exists or not).
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I work with dozens of afghan men at work who was brought over to fill jobs they cant get even immigrants from mexico to do.

All I have to say is good luck girls , your going to need it.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Klyukva: But in one secret book club in Kabul, about a dozen teenagers are defying the Taliban to continue learning

I hope this story is fake because it would be staggeringly irresponsible to expose their existence just because some Westerners might find it mildly interesting. Either way a lot of people are going to get hurt as the Taliban searches for suspected members of this group (whether it exists or not).


I know this sounds crazy but, the answers to your concerns are in the article!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vickster56: Blindness and deafness? That's Helen Keller, not Anne Frank farkers


Your thinking of Anne of Green Gables who achieved the first perfect 10 in the Olympics
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

adamatari: NathanAllen: She masturbated, excessively.

News flash: teenagers masturbate. Clearly you've gone senile and forgotten how much you touched yourself as a teen.


Not judging her, just her father and the publishers.
 
benelane
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Subby, when you use all the relevant memes in the headline, it makes it less appealing to post in the thread.

Pacing is vital


I dunno, I thought it was a pretty well executed play.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Subby, when you use all the relevant memes in the headline, it makes it less appealing to post in the thread.

Pacing is vital


I mean, unlike Peter you don't have to jump like a bill at the gate
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Alexa read page 235
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maudibjr: vickster56: Blindness and deafness? That's Helen Keller, not Anne Frank farkers

Your thinking of Anne of Green Gables who achieved the first perfect 10 in the Olympics


Yeah, she sure played a mean pinball.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Over 3,000 years ago, the Greeks defeated the Trojans by deceiving Troy with a Trojan Horse attack (the first ever in history).  America pulling out of Afghanistan also involved a Trojan Horse.

But it's not a large wooden horse full of soldiers.  This one is an idea.  A concept.  Planting a seed of hope in the minds of Afghan girls that there is a whole world out there that they can be a part of.  This war's Trojan Horse is the simple idea of leaving books behind for the girls to read.  And eventually, be inspired by.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This just never gets old - much like our heroine (too soon?), and I enjoyed the larf.
 
Tymast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
coolstory bro time...
During one of the chapels at the mission i live in the guy leading chapel spoke about hellen keller.
This lead to an argument that she was a spy for the nazis, and there is no way she was blind since she flew planes as a cover story to disappear.      Another Qhead then angerly told him no, that was anne frank that disappeared after warning the japanese about pearl harbor.
    But.. luckily at that point the guy speaking got everyone focused again with highschool football stories and how jesus helped him tackle a guy.
southern oregon is a strange place.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maudibjr: vickster56: Blindness and deafness? That's Helen Keller, not Anne Frank farkers

Your thinking of Anne of Green Gables who achieved the first perfect 10 in the Olympics


I f@king lost it ...

Any time you can get a good straight man, use that shait and knock one out of the park.

Well done!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Poor pedagogy, really, in this reading curriculum. After all, unless the book then goes on to explain how her name changed to Malala, how will the poor children relate?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Klyukva: But in one secret book club in Kabul, about a dozen teenagers are defying the Taliban to continue learning

I hope this story is fake because it would be staggeringly irresponsible to expose their existence just because some Westerners might find it mildly interesting. Either way a lot of people are going to get hurt as the Taliban searches for suspected members of this group (whether it exists or not).

I know this sounds crazy but, the answers to your concerns are in the article!


No they are not. NPR helpfully points out they're not giving the girls' full names. So what? If the Taliban isn't already hunting for groups like this it's going to start, and if it already was doing it they'll hunt harder. Because allowing this to stand undermines their domestic credibility. People will be found (not necessarily anyone in the article but the Taliban will say they are) and will be made public examples of. And no, the article does nothing to acknowledge let alone justify the effect of its reporting.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smashing headline, Subs!
 
paulleah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: She masturbated, excessively.


Her teacher thought she had a stutter because of it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's in the basement of a building on a side alley on the outskirts of Kabul where the book club met on a recent August day with two young volunteers who act as facilitators, steering the conversation and asking questions.

So much for the secret part of the club, thanks Geraldo.
 
paulleah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

John Dillerman: Snapper Carr: Subby, when you use all the relevant memes in the headline, it makes it less appealing to post in the thread.

Pacing is vital

Well, the headline didn't mention the part about how she died from radiation exposure.


What a crazy life. From that little house on the prairie to flying over the poles.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, sure, who wouldn't want to be a pilot if you're deaf and blind?

I heard that the tough part is training the service dog to get the plane lined up on approach. The little bastards always just want to stick their heads out a cockpit window to feel the breeze and the slipstream sucks them out.

So there you are, reaching out your own window to try and feel the Braille marks on the runway...
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vickster56: Blindness and deafness? That's Helen Keller, not Anne Frank farkers


No, you're thinking of Charles Lindbergh
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klyukva: the unabomber was right: Klyukva: But in one secret book club in Kabul, about a dozen teenagers are defying the Taliban to continue learning

I hope this story is fake because it would be staggeringly irresponsible to expose their existence just because some Westerners might find it mildly interesting. Either way a lot of people are going to get hurt as the Taliban searches for suspected members of this group (whether it exists or not).

I know this sounds crazy but, the answers to your concerns are in the article!

No they are not. NPR helpfully points out they're not giving the girls' full names. So what? If the Taliban isn't already hunting for groups like this it's going to start, and if it already was doing it they'll hunt harder. Because allowing this to stand undermines their domestic credibility. People will be found (not necessarily anyone in the article but the Taliban will say they are) and will be made public examples of. And no, the article does nothing to acknowledge let alone justify the effect of its reporting.


Counterpoint: who says the group has to be real at all? The Taliban are a group whose "tanks" are Toyota Corollas with a dude riding shotgun holding an AK-47. A Russian or Chinese-style counterintelligence agency, this is most definitely not. So. Make 'em paranoid. Why not. Sow chaos. Why not. Make them think some of the people are holding secret meetings. What the hell. Long game, that works against them. So work that long game.

Why not.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aetre: Klyukva: the unabomber was right: Klyukva: But in one secret book club in Kabul, about a dozen teenagers are defying the Taliban to continue learning

I hope this story is fake because it would be staggeringly irresponsible to expose their existence just because some Westerners might find it mildly interesting. Either way a lot of people are going to get hurt as the Taliban searches for suspected members of this group (whether it exists or not).

I know this sounds crazy but, the answers to your concerns are in the article!

No they are not. NPR helpfully points out they're not giving the girls' full names. So what? If the Taliban isn't already hunting for groups like this it's going to start, and if it already was doing it they'll hunt harder. Because allowing this to stand undermines their domestic credibility. People will be found (not necessarily anyone in the article but the Taliban will say they are) and will be made public examples of. And no, the article does nothing to acknowledge let alone justify the effect of its reporting.

Counterpoint: who says the group has to be real at all?


What an intriguing possibility I didn't already address.

Make 'em paranoid. Why not. Sow chaos. Why not.

Because Afghan girls suspected of seeking education and those suspected of helping them will be brutalized, that's why not. Your "chaos" has a human cost to people I'm beginning to suspect you never cared about.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Smashing headline, Subs!


Absolutely! Good laugh before bedtime. Seems like it's whooshed over a few heads, which makes it even better.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Well, sure, who wouldn't want to be a pilot if you're deaf and blind?

I heard that the tough part is training the service dog to get the plane lined up on approach. The little bastards always just want to stick their heads out a cockpit window to feel the breeze and the slipstream sucks them out.

So there you are, reaching out your own window to try and feel the Braille marks on the runway...


I wish I could funny this twice - once for the 'dog is my copilot' and once for Braille on the runway (seriously - why don't more airports do this?)
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.