(Live Science)   Tenacious 'trash parrots' locked in escalating 'arms race' with humans Down Under. Can't you see, can't you see the blunder? You better run, or you better bungie the cover   (livescience.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Cockatoo, Cacatua, numerous countermeasures, innovation arms race, new study, sharp-witted cockatoos, flip-top garbage bins, local residents  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be hard to pull off, but trash collection systems using automated arms should also feature bins with locks (magnetic or inductive) that remain locked until the final tip in motion.

Maybe even have the option of remaining locked unless explicitly opened by the owner / customer via key or (God help me) app to keep both four and two footed vermin out of the bins.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tenacious Trash Parrots is the name of my Men at Work cover band.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They also have problems with a species of Ibis that has informally been christened Bin Chickens....
 
