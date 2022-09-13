 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Farmers upset their monocutures of invasive weeds attract pests   (abc.net.au) divider line
5
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 12:35 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
monocutures?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They like rapeseed.
 
buster_v
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why not just set up a photo op spot so they can just get their precious photo and get the hell out?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: monocutures?


Presque comme de la "hautes coutures"
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bobo the bonobo finds a particularly good source of fruit. Other members of his family group touch and groom him. His brain releases dopamine and he feels good.

Caroline128 takes the perfect picture in a field. Her followers like the post 100 times in less than 10 minutes. Her brain releases dopamine and she feels good
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.