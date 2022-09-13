 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   The Weeknd has his own haunted house in Florida, featuring a decapitated The Weeknd   (tampabay.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this what people will do on the weeknd?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
♫ I can't find my head when I'm with you
But I love it...♪
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he never found out who stole his e.
 
Two16
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I went to the Weeknd haunted house and lost my voice.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Try going to The Weekend on a Tuesday. shiat is trippy
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All the Haunted House employees are working for the Weeknd

Loverboy - Working for the Weekend (Official Remastered HD Video)
Youtube dsgBpsNPQ50
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The horror is him complaining that someone else got a Grammy
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Decapitatd.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: All the Haunted House employees are working for the Weeknd

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/dsgBpsNPQ50?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The thing that gets me with these videos is that the folks up on stage always try to look cool but wind up looking silly. I've never been able to understand that. I mean, you don't really see this kind of silliness with most other performers. But with this genre, "looking cool" and spectacle is everything (which is why I personally don't care for it even if I like the music).
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"ladies and gentlemen, the weeknd" (HD Original)
Youtube V_cnK8Cd6Ag


It's a nice Twitter follow that pops up every Friday
https://twitter.com/CraigWeekend
 
