This magic rock required for King Charles to wear his mother's jewelry to be moved from Scotland to London
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it "the thing and the whole of the thing." ?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the 👸 died. (I'm 50)
I didn't know
The Queen is dead... long live the King

Was really something that was actually said for real.

I always felt sarcastic, to me.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?


The English have been looking for a chance to steal it for a very long time.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He has the Stone of Destiny."

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [64.media.tumblr.com image 245x130]


youcantexpecttoweildsupremeecexecutivepowerjustbecausesomewaterytartthrewaswordatyoyu.gif
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything about royalty is so goddamned stupid.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 1950 four Scottish students famously stole the stone from Westminster Abbey in London. It was found some three months later, 500 miles away, at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey"

heh
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Harry Potter and the Stone of Destiny"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Abbey-Abbey-Abbey.
Sure Jan.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x637]


One of the best episodes
 
ZephyrHawk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?

The English have been looking for a chance to steal it for a very long time.


Well, they had it for centuries.  They actually gave it back to the Scots in 1996. They just have the right to borrow it for coronations.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Scone of Stone.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?

The English have been looking for a chance to steal it for a very long time.


It belongs in the British Museum
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is Destiny a stripper Prince Andrew knows?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?

The English have been looking for a chance to steal it for a very long time.


Actually the English gave it back in the 90s, with the condition that it be brought back for future coronations. It was a ceremonial part of devolution.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Then fly, false thanes,
And mingle with the English epicures.
The mind I sway by and the heart I bear
Shall never sag with doubt nor shake with fear.

-some Scot bastard
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What absolute nonsense
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stone of Destiny sounds like a DLC expansion pack for a shiatty video game.
 
djfitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why did the rest of the world abolish royalty again?

Because it's as stupid as it is dangerous!
 
genner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: AlgaeRancher: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?

The English have been looking for a chance to steal it for a very long time.

It belongs in the British Museum


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But, why?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Stone of Ultimate Destiny?

Lemon Demon - The Ultimate Showdown [4K Remaster]
Youtube lrzKT-dFUjE
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Scotland should keep the Queen's coffin until they get the stone back.  England is really bad at returning things.  Last time it took hundreds of years.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Awful lot of salty peasants in this thread.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Angry Buddha: "In 1950 four Scottish students famously stole the stone from Westminster Abbey in London. It was found some three months later, 500 miles away, at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey"

heh


There is a movie about this.  I can't remember the title, but I remember it being really good.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For the longest I thought it was the Stone of Density and prefer to call it as such.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still weirded that out that everybody is okay with having a government based around arcane hereditary celebrity worship because they see it as a popular tourist draw.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Talk to any Scotsman about it and they'll swear that one is a fake and the real one is in hiding somewhere.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Everything about royalty is so goddamned stupid.


I think it takes a backseat only to religion and cult practices in ridiculousness.
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Low King approves

koolkosherkitchen.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Awful lot of salty peasants in this thread.


Salt is taste
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm still weirded that out that everybody is okay with having a government based around arcane hereditary celebrity worship because they see it as a popular tourist draw.


Senator Kardashian has a bill that would change that.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm still weirded that out that everybody is okay with having a government based around arcane hereditary celebrity worship because they see it as a popular tourist draw.


And they're rightfully weirded out at the complete clusterfark that is our republic.

I wrote to the Queen to ask her if she'd be willing to take New England back. Never got a reply, sadly.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Awful lot of salty peasants in this thread.


Listen: Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government! Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some... farcical aquatic ceremony!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He also has to wear grammas lucky socks....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djfitz: Why did the rest of the world abolish royalty again?

Because it's as stupid as it is dangerous!


Not the entire world. Places like Saudi Arabia and North Korea are still monarchies. And there's plenty of right-wingers in the US that want it to be a monarchy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: The Stone of Ultimate Destiny?

Lemon Demon - The Ultimate Showdown [4K Remaster]
Youtube lrzKT-dFUjE



Lemon or Demon?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Angry Buddha: "In 1950 four Scottish students famously stole the stone from Westminster Abbey in London. It was found some three months later, 500 miles away, at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey"

heh

There is a movie about this.  I can't remember the title, but I remember it being really good.


The movie is called Stone Of Destiny and I liked it a lot, too.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

genner: whither_apophis: AlgaeRancher: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?

The English have been looking for a chance to steal it for a very long time.

It belongs in the British Museum

[Fark user image image 211x238]


Top blokes are working on it right now.

/And if it belongs in a museum, the National Museum of Scotland kthxbai
 
batlock666
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

genner: whither_apophis: AlgaeRancher: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Why can't he sit on the rock where it already is?

The English have been looking for a chance to steal it for a very long time.

It belongs in the British Museum

[Fark user image 211x238]


Indiana Jones Cleanup Team
Youtube eflFFhssOPo
 
fat boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Queen Elizabeth II's playful moments
Youtube JIkxLOZLDZc

may have had a sense of humor
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm still weirded that out that everybody is okay with having a government based around arcane hereditary celebrity worship because they see it as a popular tourist draw.


Silence, commoner.
*adjust ridiculous hat*
 
Mambo Bananapatch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So majestic, so grand, so silly.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When does the watery tart throw a sword at Chuck?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm still weirded that out that everybody is okay with having a government based around arcane hereditary celebrity worship because they see it as a popular tourist draw.


I know! Those people elected an idiot just because he was the son of another idiot who had the job before him! Then they elected an even bigger idiot just because he had a TV show!

...wait, who are we talking about again?
 
