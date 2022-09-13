 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "What are you in for?" "Holding eggs"   (aberdeenlive.news) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not one for thoughtcrime arrests much, but if you're standing in the crowd for a funeral cortege viewing with eggs in your hands - there just aren't any other explanations that anyone's going to believe as to what that was all about
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
small queen they got in a box there.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'm not one for thoughtcrime arrests much, but if you're standing in the crowd for a funeral cortege viewing with eggs in your hands - there just aren't any other explanations that anyone's going to believe as to what that was all about


"They're for my family."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Please bury her so my news feed can go back to who Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend is boning this week.
 
