(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of brand new underground alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #013. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wotcha
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This place is taken by me.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~Peek~
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aria says, "are you still here?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*steps over pixels into thread*
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*peeks in*

You guys here? Hola!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank God that previous show is over.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Thank God that previous show is over.


me too. only thing worse would have been italo disco.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new


Bastids. No Sisters of Mercy.
Philistines.
Now corrected.
Siouxsie was in fast, so OK.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

perigee: jasonvatch: Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new

Bastids. No Sisters of Mercy.
Philistines.
Now corrected.
Siouxsie was in fast, so OK.


but are the cure on the list?

*ducks*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: jasonvatch: Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new

Bastids. No Sisters of Mercy.
Philistines.
Now corrected.
Siouxsie was in fast, so OK.

but are the cure on the list?

*ducks*


Haha.
I'm not sure there is "goth music" really. Just music that the goth sub-genre gravitate to.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new


Oh hell, son,
That topic came up recently on the first day of class. Maybe it's becoming a thing,especially after Kate Bush hit again
Yes, she's Gothic. This Mortal Coil, too.

OG
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: perigee: jasonvatch: Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new

Bastids. No Sisters of Mercy.
Philistines.
Now corrected.
Siouxsie was in fast, so OK.

but are the cure on the list?

*ducks*

Haha.
I'm not sure there is "goth music" really. Just music that the goth sub-genre gravitate to.


Avril Lavigne better be on there!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Pista: socalnewwaver: perigee: jasonvatch: Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new

Bastids. No Sisters of Mercy.
Philistines.
Now corrected.
Siouxsie was in fast, so OK.

but are the cure on the list?

*ducks*

Haha.
I'm not sure there is "goth music" really. Just music that the goth sub-genre gravitate to.

Avril Lavigne better be on there!


Avril Latrine is not on this goth's favourite's list.
But she might be on some. Just not mine
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Pista: socalnewwaver: perigee: jasonvatch: Somebody in TFD is asking about goth music

https://www.fark.com/comments/12556362/Subby-knows-absolutely-nothing-about-current-past-Goth-music-scene-Do-you-have-any-songs-in-your-play-lists-you-recommend#new

Bastids. No Sisters of Mercy.
Philistines.
Now corrected.
Siouxsie was in fast, so OK.

but are the cure on the list?

*ducks*

Haha.
I'm not sure there is "goth music" really. Just music that the goth sub-genre gravitate to.

Avril Lavigne better be on there!


She's not goth, she's totally punk!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights - Official Music Video - Version 1
Youtube -1pMMIe4hb4


It really doesn't get much more Gothic than that
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is getting uncanny. Sprout chat & then Prefab Sprout on pF.
Now goth chat & it's all gone penguins here
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Maybe it's becoming a thing,especially after Kate Bush hit again
Yes, she's Gothic. This Mortal Coil, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She bit Stevie Nicks, and turned her into a witch.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

but are the cure on the list?

*ducks*

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
90's goth was a bit more this in our neck of the woods:

Diary of Dreams - Butterfly Dance
Youtube Ntk6B81kfH4


Kate, however, is forevergoth
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: This is getting uncanny. Sprout chat & then Prefab Sprout on pF.
Now goth chat & it's all gone penguins here


Sounds like I'm missing the best day ever. Hopefully I'll be unmedicated enough tomorrow to join in. Until then, rock on my supernova farquers.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: This is getting uncanny. Sprout chat & then Prefab Sprout on pF.
Now goth chat & it's all gone penguins here

Sounds like I'm missing the best day ever.


Depends on how you feel about Brussels sprouts.

Hopefully I'll be unmedicated enough tomorrow to join in. Until then, rock on my supernova farquers.

Glad to see you poke your head in, even if only for a short time. Hope you're doing well and healing up.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: This is getting uncanny. Sprout chat & then Prefab Sprout on pF.
Now goth chat & it's all gone penguins here

Sounds like I'm missing the best day ever. Hopefully I'll be unmedicated enough tomorrow to join in. Until then, rock on my supernova farquers.


Hey there. Was just wondering where you were at.
Take it easy you
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NeoMoxie:

Sounds like I'm missing the best day ever. Hopefully I'll be unmedicated enough tomorrow to join in. Until then, rock on my supernova farquers.

Best day ever is when none of the crew is on sick call. Take care and we'll see you on the best day ever.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In case there was any doubt. That's today's receipt from the company that services our dishwasher
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: This is getting uncanny. Sprout chat & then Prefab Sprout on pF.
Now goth chat & it's all gone penguins here

Sounds like I'm missing the best day ever. Hopefully I'll be unmedicated enough tomorrow to join in. Until then, rock on my supernova farquers.


good to see ya! 
will make a point of being there tomorrow !
 
