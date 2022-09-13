 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Jam, Aztec Camera, Stray Cats, Yaz, and 10,000 Maniacs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #392. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
18
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

58 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 13 Sep 2022 at 12:30 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I can actually tune in today after missing your show for weeks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like another stellar playlist coming up, and so far my afternoon schedule is clear. Hopefully nobody at work notices.

Also, I do have actual work that can be performed while listening to the radio, but not while attending meetings. So blocking my schedule would be totally work appropriate. Be right back...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm here, but I gotta put the donut on my car first. (stupid rear right tire).
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Worked a few years into the TARDIS program, and came up with some "Holy Crap, I remember This!" tracks from 83 - Look up the names, or leave SCNW to have a peek and maybe surprise you later:

Landscape
Re-Flex (the band, not the DD single)
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here, but I gotta put the donut on my car first. (stupid rear right tire).


The world runs on Dunkin';
djslowdive runs on Donuts
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: I'm here, but I gotta put the donut on my car first. (stupid rear right tire).

The world runs on Dunkin';
djslowdive runs on Donuts


Okay, that was damn funny. Kudos my friend.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I think I can actually tune in today after missing your show for weeks.


no pressure then.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

perigee: Worked a few years into the TARDIS program, and came up with some "Holy Crap, I remember This!" tracks from 83 - Look up the names, or leave SCNW to have a peek and maybe surprise you later:

Landscape
Re-Flex (the band, not the DD single)


i've played re-flex. maybe landscape. i'll have to check show logs.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In good news: I finally got my Kid Moxie cd. 2 months after I ordered it.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
buenas tardes denizens!
I may have to nip out to retrieve the car from the dealer.

Here's some Serbian/ Yugoslav coffin kids doing some cool goff stuff and sounding a bit Sisters doing Marianne-ish

Morbidi I Mnoći - Put ( Video Spot 1987, Yugoslav Goth Rock/Darkwave/Coldwave )
Youtube 18Ku0EaiS88
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aria says "Good Morning, Farkers!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Aria says "Good Morning, Farkers!"

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Love that white eyebrow...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.