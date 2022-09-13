 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Saudi police arrest a Yemeni man after he makes a pilgrimage to Mecca "for the soul of" the late Queen of England   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Mecca, Church of England, Grand Mosque, video clip, umrah pilgrimage, social media, state media  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think this guy mistakes his religion for the Mormon religion.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tangentially related, but I cannot help but notice that usual "free speech means comedians can tell jokes," folks are mums the word on this shut, lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welp... he's farked.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow the gratitude for the British propping up the House of Saud long enough to consolidate rule in Arabia
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And it's not that weird, if you think about it. We have plenty of liberal democrats that believe in separation of church in state that are weirdly okay with a monarchy here, on Fark!
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought taking the lead out of gasoline was supposed to make us all less insane.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My invisible sky wizard is superior to your invisible sky wizard.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yemeni man? There's only one man.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yumpin' Yemeni!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sam & Dave - Soul Man
Youtube pYh-LwbUwoQ
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OK, Saudis, what body part gets sliced off for this?

/or is it just a general khashoggi chop & puree?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nothing like demonstrating tolerance in the name of the Religion of Tolerance.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
