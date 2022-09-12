 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Only people named Matt Cohen can join the best club on the internet   (washingtonian.com) divider line
26
    More: Cool, Matt Cohens, Cohens v. Virginia, Leonard Cohen, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Matt R. Cohen, Matt Cohens of IG, dozens of Matt Cohens, Matt D. Cohen  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, they'll all gather in Nebraska for a fight to see who gets to use the name?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So, they'll all gather in Nebraska for a fight to see who gets to use the name?


As is tradition
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aww. Shucks. I wish I were a Matt Cohen. Sounds like fun. Enjoy, Matt Cohens!!!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What do they do with Matt Cohans?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dave Gorman did it.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PHIL CAMPBELL? PHIL CAMPBELL. WELCOME TO PHIL CAMPBELL.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's only one other person with my birth name, he's an Indonesian pastry chef (my first name is Gaelic/English and my last name is Americanized-German, so how he got them I have no idea) and he keeps trying to steal my email address.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is only one club of people with the same name I care about
Jan Quadrant Vincent 16 | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube nLB4dU3Yc6M
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, they don't want the Irish?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: There's only one other person with my birth name, he's an Indonesian pastry chef (my first name is Gaelic/English and my last name is Americanized-German, so how he got them I have no idea) and he keeps trying to steal my email address.


If anyone finds anyone living who was born with the last name Booda, it's either me or my brother.

/afaik
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: bluorangefyre: So, they'll all gather in Nebraska for a fight to see who gets to use the name?

As is tradition


So... it has come to this.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That could come in handy if you were looking to establish an alibi at some point.

/first thing that came to me
//I know, right?
///point finger at other [your name here]
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: What do they do with Matt Cohans?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Aww. Shucks. I wish I were a Matt Cohen. Sounds like fun. Enjoy, Matt Cohens!!!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: That could come in handy if you were looking to establish an alibi at some point.

/first thing that came to me
//I know, right?
///point finger at other [your name here]


In the area where I went to college, I was stopped for a minor traffic violation and the cop took what seemed like an *awfully* long time to make a decision about what he was going to do before letting me carry on about my day with a warning. Came to find out later that the reason for that was that there was another bloke in the area with the same first and last name, same middle initial (but different middle name) AND exact same DOB that had multiple warrants out for various felonious activities, and so the officer who had stopped me was scrutinizing me real extensively to make sure I wasn't EqualObjectionEnslaver instead.

/have kept this nugget of info stored ever since on the off chance that I have an inexplicable encounter with an officer
//"Are you sure you aren't looking for.....?"
///always 3 there must be
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Matt Cohen" is the combination to my luggage.
 
amb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I made a group with other people with my first and last name, it would be a group of 2 as far as I know. Never met the other person, but likely we are distant cousins due to the uncommon surname.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: hammettman: That could come in handy if you were looking to establish an alibi at some point.

/first thing that came to me
//I know, right?
///point finger at other [your name here]

In the area where I went to college, I was stopped for a minor traffic violation and the cop took what seemed like an *awfully* long time to make a decision about what he was going to do before letting me carry on about my day with a warning. Came to find out later that the reason for that was that there was another bloke in the area with the same first and last name, same middle initial (but different middle name) AND exact same DOB that had multiple warrants out for various felonious activities, and so the officer who had stopped me was scrutinizing me real extensively to make sure I wasn't EqualObjectionEnslaver instead.

/have kept this nugget of info stored ever since on the off chance that I have an inexplicable encounter with an officer
//"Are you sure you aren't looking for.....?"
///always 3 there must be


Worked with a guy actually named Juan Garcia - he had no end of trouble like that.  He claimed to come from a long line founded by a guy that used that as a generic name to sign into a motel back in the day when you had to, and he got stuck with it
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got pulled into one of those groups that shares my name. Every post just devolved into some measure of "O'doyle rules." I left the group and changed my first name on Facebook.
 
amb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: There's only one other person with my birth name, he's an Indonesian pastry chef (my first name is Gaelic/English and my last name is Americanized-German, so how he got them I have no idea) and he keeps trying to steal my email address.


My last name is a misspelled translation of an English surname into German. Family story is in the 1700s, ancestor was orphaned and taken in by a relative that was in the PA Dutch community. To fit in with all the Germans in the community, they changed his surname. A couple loose spellings over the next 100 years or so, and the new German name is now spelled with loosely American English rules phonetically.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So what kind of documentation is he requiring? Need to keep all the Not Matt Cohens from taking over.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey Fark! Why don't we do this with some other name? How about Gene?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Hey Fark! Why don't we do this with some other name? How about Gene?


Reported - there are rules around here and we don't need that kind of filth
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: hammettman: That could come in handy if you were looking to establish an alibi at some point.

/first thing that came to me
//I know, right?
///point finger at other [your name here]

In the area where I went to college, I was stopped for a minor traffic violation and the cop took what seemed like an *awfully* long time to make a decision about what he was going to do before letting me carry on about my day with a warning. Came to find out later that the reason for that was that there was another bloke in the area with the same first and last name, same middle initial (but different middle name) AND exact same DOB that had multiple warrants out for various felonious activities, and so the officer who had stopped me was scrutinizing me real extensively to make sure I wasn't EqualObjectionEnslaver instead.

/have kept this nugget of info stored ever since on the off chance that I have an inexplicable encounter with an officer
//"Are you sure you aren't looking for.....?"
///always 3 there must be


I was doing a project on Ft Meade.  I had all the credentials to get on base but one time they kept me at the gate for an extremely long time.  They came back and had me park, get out, and follow them into security.

Apparently someone with my exact name, same birth year but different birth day was a wanted felon out of Arizona.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Josh-es had a far more entertaining idea.
 
