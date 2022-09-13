 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   "The driver also says the rider is "talking like you've got bollocks in your mouth" before saying he didn't need to slow down for horses by law: "It's a courtesy that people slow down for horses. It doesn't matter anyway as I didn't see you coming"   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To show courtesy is to show weakness. To show weakness is to admit you have no dick.

/or something
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: To show courtesy is to show weakness. To show weakness is to admit you have no dick.

/or something


Always get in a dick measuring contest with a horse
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the video, the driver also says the rider is "talking like you've got b****cks in your mouth"

It's Wales.

Welsh people on Welsh accents
Youtube O_2UW8v3Q80
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: To show courtesy is to show weakness. To show weakness is to admit you have no dick.

/or something


I'm not willing to simply take the horse riders' word for it. I've been screamed at by upper class twits for simply driving through their neighborhood at or under the speed limit in a poor person's car enough times not to assume the horse riders weren't just being twats.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
The Rubberbandits - Horse Outside
Youtube ljPFZrRD3J8
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he slows the fark down for sheep, though.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap drivers tend to feel it's the crime of the century to have to slow down a little when they didn't want to.

Dear God, you've cost him 10-30 seconds! O the humanity.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should talk to Mister Hands about horses.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: edmo: To show courtesy is to show weakness. To show weakness is to admit you have no dick.

/or something

I'm not willing to simply take the horse riders' word for it. I've been screamed at by upper class twits for simply driving through their neighborhood at or under the speed limit in a poor person's car enough times not to assume the horse riders weren't just being twats.


Pretty sure the evidence favors the riders in this one.

Legally, drivers are required to slow down to 10MPH and pass wide, but  that driver says he doesn't have to slow down and didn't even see the people riding their 1000 lb animals.

In fact, if I were to extrapolate from the story with greater evidence to all stories of people telling drivers to "slow down",  I'd have to say you must drive too fast around children and in residential neighborhoods.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Celebrities Read Mean Tweets #7
Youtube imW392e6XR0
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: In the video, the driver also says the rider is "talking like you've got b****cks in your mouth"

It's Wales.

[YouTube video: Welsh people on Welsh accents]


I'm sorry.  Are you whales Scottish?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Crap drivers tend to feel it's the crime of the century to have to slow down a little when they didn't want to.

Dear God, you've cost him 10-30 seconds! O the humanity.


I'd mock the Welsh asshole a bit more, but I live in a country where drivers have murdered each other (as well as completely innocent, uninvolved people around them) over perceived slights while driving, so I don't really have a box on which to stand.

We just had a crazy person murder at least half a dozen folks and injure a dozen more because... no reason in particular, just felt like blowing through an intersection at 130 MPH.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just the hours long traffic jam he would create if he injured the horse in the road would endear him to the locals and he might have a difficult time escaping the hangman's noose.

He might even have to move back to Russia.
 
zez
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The exchange happened when the horse riders were out on a lane in the village of Peterston-super-Ely in the Vale of Glamorgan, not far from Cardiff."

I think that was the best episode of The Rings of Power
 
nyclon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hormone Replacement Therapy Karen? I think this guy has some problems at home.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zez: "The exchange happened when the horse riders were out on a lane in the village of Peterston-super-Ely in the Vale of Glamorgan, not far from Cardiff."

I think that was the best episode of The Rings of Power


Imagine having to address an envelope like that.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My Lovely Horse | Father Ted
Youtube jzYzVMcgWhg
 
scrumpox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I bet he slows down to fark sheep, though.


FTFY
 
AJM25
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's a prime candidate for a heart attack. Nature will run its due course.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but you slow down for anything that can't keep up with you.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Legally, drivers are required to slow down to 10MPH and pass wide, but  that driver says he doesn't have to slow down and didn't even see the people riding their 1000 lb animals.


Apparently it's a little-known fact that he's allowed to just smash his car in & through anything he doesn't immediately see - your horse, you, your house, a kid or two. Certainly anyone on foot or bike.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I moved to Oregon, I missed one question on the driver's test: "The rider on the horse up ahead raises their left hand. What does it mean?"

Horse is skittish, give it room.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Obligatory:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ljPFZrRD3J8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
