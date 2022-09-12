 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Meanwhile in Detroit - Not news: fights at an NFL game. Buried in article: fight during a Mannheim Steamroller show   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone requested they play "Convoy" written by Mannheim Steamroller's founder Chip Davis.  With predicable results.
 
docilej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I won't be attending any Detrout games any time soon. I'm in Washington (NO! The other Washington!)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Detroit, where you can get your ass kicked twice in one night

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You should see the security precautions they have to take for Kenny G...
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Going to the game this Sunday. Hope to avoid this kind of BS.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I went to a gazillion concerts back in the 90s and am hard pressed to think of one where I didn't see at least one drunken fight.  Hmm.

Ah, no fights at the Tracy Chapman show i saw in...Miami maybe.  Although that was at a small auditorium.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had season tickets for hockey for about 25 years. At first everyone around us were everyday hockey fans, the same folks year after year. As prices rose those people gave up their tickets and businesses started buying them, different fans in the seats each game. The level of obnoxious behavior and foul language escalated year after year. We finally gave up our tickets. (Lower bowl, row 11).

I am unlikely to attend any professional sporting event in person again. Prices are ridiculous and the people attend just make the experience awful.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You should see the security precautions they have to take for Kenny G...


Coffee stations every other row, nurses on standby with adrenaline shots, mandatory lines of coke in every restroom?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I had season tickets for hockey for about 25 years. At first everyone around us were everyday hockey fans, the same folks year after year. As prices rose those people gave up their tickets and businesses started buying them, different fans in the seats each game. The level of obnoxious behavior and foul language escalated year after year. We finally gave up our tickets. (Lower bowl, row 11).

I am unlikely to attend any professional sporting event in person again. Prices are ridiculous and the people attend just make the experience awful.


Foul language? At a hockey game?? Featuring the Red Wings???
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Rene ala Carte: I had season tickets for hockey for about 25 years. At first everyone around us were everyday hockey fans, the same folks year after year. As prices rose those people gave up their tickets and businesses started buying them, different fans in the seats each game. The level of obnoxious behavior and foul language escalated year after year. We finally gave up our tickets. (Lower bowl, row 11).

I am unlikely to attend any professional sporting event in person again. Prices are ridiculous and the people attend just make the experience awful.

Foul language? At a hockey game?? Featuring the Red Wings???


(in all seriously, yeah, I enjoy Dodger Baseball but cannot f*cking stand the Dodger Stadium experience, before, during, and afterward.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Going to an NFL game these days is just a dumb move.  Stupid expensive tickets and concessions, morons who stand whenever they feel like it, blocking the view for the people behind them, drunken asshole tough guys looking for a fight, it's just an awful place to be if you're not an idiot and want to watch a game.
 
