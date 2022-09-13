 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times)   Apparently, the Kremlin is considering a mass military draft to reverse losses in Ukraine. Which will likely lead to more losses in Ukraine   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Which will lead into a third Russian Revolution.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well of course they are. But with a twist: they will only draft those who are 50 and older in a brilliant move that will rid glorious fatherland of  deadweight and provide bountiful sunflower harvest in the spring
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More blood for the blood god I guess.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Abandon your army's entire mechanized military infrastructure in enemy territory first before enacting mass mobilization.
/Sun Tzu
 
Serious Black
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A sure sign of a healthy military is one getting beaten down so furiously in war that you have no choice but to end your all-volunteer status and start forcing people to fight.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's an old saying that goes "Never believe anything until the Kremlin denies it."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You get a rifle and you get some bullets.  When he dies, take his rifle.

Worked in WW II.  Then send the vets to the gulag so they don't get any freedom ideas or thinking they can get in front of the bread lines.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It is too late for that to work. They've already wasted so much of their arsenals and are struggling with the logistics of a smaller force.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do it. The more you invest in Ukraine, the weaker you get. Soon, you'll not merely collapse from within, but be unable to respond to pressure from without.

Azerbaijian's already started testing the waters. Let's see how this goes - I'll get some popcorn.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Russia does not seem to be winning their war against Ukraine.
Hmm.
Shame.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*Azerbaijan
 
rhythm nation expat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It would be far more humane just to murder the soldiers before they even leave the barracks.
 
