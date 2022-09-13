 Skip to content
(CNN)   The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things   (cnn.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and food.  Seven things.
Warm socks?  Eight things.

Letters from home from that sweet gal or guy... nine things...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nⁿ things.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the supply of vodka to get the cannon fodder to charge!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Oh, and food.  Seven things.
Warm socks?  Eight things.

Letters from home from that sweet gal or guy... nine things...


High tech western weapons systems that actually work I think is a thing too.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: [y.yarn.co image 400x310] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for this.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: [y.yarn.co image 400x310] [View Full Size image _x_]


snazzy red uniforms?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will who? Wil Wheaton?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.comView Full Size

don't forget the big hats
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats


Those guys are like the sheriff of forty towns each.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody expected the Russian Exhibition of incompetence. . .
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sofa King Smart: NuclearPenguins: [y.yarn.co image 400x310] [View Full Size image _x_]

snazzy red uniforms?


Came for this.  Oh, and the diabolical laughter.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats

Those guys are like the sheriff of forty towns each.


Sooooo....did the third guy from the right get a medal for his winkie?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to fanatical devotion to the pope?

And where's the comfy chair?

shiat's really gone downhill
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats


Has anyone mentioned pant-leg medals?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they got that nuclear plant shut down.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played subby

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget mass panicked retreats. The Russians have been energetically perfecting that maneuver, and they've gotten so adept at it, even their few remaining loyalists are shocked at how quickly they've made it their signature move. In the coming years, we might not even say "retreat" anymore. We'll say that armies "Russiaed" or "pulled a Putin" instead.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.


This is fark.com, a moment's consideration about history is not considered or expected, only what sounds cool now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Russia issuing a rifle to one guy and ammo to the next guy?  "When the guy in front of you dies, take his rifle."
Russians aren't gonna run out of Russians.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats


Please tell me this is photoshopped. That's just ridiculous x)
 
indy_kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.


It was supposed to be a 3-day "operation".  The Orcs were told they would be welcomes as liberators, and so probably expected to sleep and be fed in some grateful Ukrainian's home for the duration.

It kicked off in late February, so while there was still snow on the ground, they were more worried about Spring mud than Winter snow.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats


I've always wanted medals on my pants. It'd make me feel so special.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.

This is fark.com, a moment's consideration about history is not considered or expected, only what sounds cool now.


Or what's relevant now, which is that the Russians have revealed themselves to be unready for war in any season. They may have performed well on the battlefield back in the 1940s, but they've been learning the hard lesson that the 1940s were a long time ago, and it's sheer idiocy to think the same strategies and equipment would still be effective against modern tactics and equipment.
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats


When you have so many giant medals that they go down your trailer leg, you have too many giant medals
 
indy_kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wickedragon: some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats

Please tell me this is photoshopped. That's just ridiculous x)


Yes, it's Photoshopped, but the NORKs seem to hand out medals like candy, given they haven't been in a shooting war for 70 years.

"I got this one for meeting this month's quota on rice yields, and I got this big one for Best Sobbing, Crying, and Excessive Emoting During An Official State Function!"
 
freidog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats

Has anyone mentioned pant-leg medals?


Are you mocking the 'Glorious Leader's Distinguish Honor for Buckling your belt and zipping your fly' medal?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats


Those guys have gone above and beyond in the number of flair department.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.


Part of the difference is that in the past the Russians have used the winter as part of a defensive strategy, not an offensive one.
 
chawco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nobody expected the Ukrainian fall counter offer I've!
 
chawco
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chawco: Nobody expected the Ukrainian fall counter offer I've!


I swear to god phone. I swear. Yo. God.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.

This is fark.com, a moment's consideration about history is not considered or expected, only what sounds cool now.

Or what's relevant now, which is that the Russians have revealed themselves to be unready for war in any season. They may have performed well on the battlefield back in the 1940s, but they've been learning the hard lesson that the 1940s were a long time ago, and it's sheer idiocy to think the same strategies and equipment would still be effective against modern tactics and equipment.


In any event, to think the Russians are not prepared for cold-weather warfare is probably incorrect.  I would point more towards the notion that they just don't want to be there, and that they don't have the superior officers a few yards beihi0nd them with rifles aimed at them to "reinforce" their loyalty to the red star....yet.
 
chawco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: EdgeRunner: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.

This is fark.com, a moment's consideration about history is not considered or expected, only what sounds cool now.

Or what's relevant now, which is that the Russians have revealed themselves to be unready for war in any season. They may have performed well on the battlefield back in the 1940s, but they've been learning the hard lesson that the 1940s were a long time ago, and it's sheer idiocy to think the same strategies and equipment would still be effective against modern tactics and equipment.

In any event, to think the Russians are not prepared for cold-weather warfare is probably incorrect.  I would point more towards the notion that they just don't want to be there, and that they don't have the superior officers a few yards beihi0nd them with rifles aimed at them to "reinforce" their loyalty to the red star....yet.


I don't know, I think time will tell. They're Effectiveness has been so incredibly poor up to this point, and I think a lot of their actual combat experience was in warmer climates near the middle east.

They're so poorly supplied and equipped and there is apparently such compromat that it's possible they just won't have enough warm shelters in winter jackets. On top of which, none of the soldiers want to be squatting out in the Ukrainian winter in the middle of february. Every one of them is going to intensely hate being there when they could be back home in less freezing Apartments.

I'm not saying I have a strong opinion either way, but I think it's entirely possible that they will completely fold in the winter. The ukrainians have fire in their heart and raised to keep them warm. The Russians are just going to want to be at home
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chawco: Dr Jack Badofsky: EdgeRunner: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.

This is fark.com, a moment's consideration about history is not considered or expected, only what sounds cool now.

Or what's relevant now, which is that the Russians have revealed themselves to be unready for war in any season. They may have performed well on the battlefield back in the 1940s, but they've been learning the hard lesson that the 1940s were a long time ago, and it's sheer idiocy to think the same strategies and equipment would still be effective against modern tactics and equipment.

In any event, to think the Russians are not prepared for cold-weather warfare is probably incorrect.  I would point more towards the notion that they just don't want to be there, and that they don't have the superior officers a few yards beihi0nd them with rifles aimed at them to "reinforce" their loyalty to the red star....yet.

I don't know, I think time will tell. They're Effectiveness has been so incredibly poor up to this point, and I think a lot of their actual combat experience was in warmer climates near the middle east.

They're so poorly supplied and equipped and there is apparently such compromat that it's possible they just won't have enough warm shelters in winter jackets. On top of which, none of the soldiers want to be squatting out in the Ukrainian winter in the middle of february. Every one of them is going to intensely hate being there when they could be back home in less freezing Apartments.

I'm not saying I have a strong opinion either way, but I think it's entirely possible that they will completely fold in the winter. The ukrainians ...


Very true.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is Russia issuing a rifle to one guy and ammo to the next guy?  "When the guy in front of you dies, take his rifle."
Russians aren't gonna run out of Russians.


Sure. But the last time they ran out of willing Russians it was quite a thing to behold.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Artist: Wessoman: some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats

Those guys are like the sheriff of forty towns each.

Sooooo....did the third guy from the right get a medal for his winkie?


The drunk Scotsman (lyrics)
Youtube MZ35SOU9HTM
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.


They weren't prepared for war last February, what makes you think they are any more prepared now?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xanadian: Artist: Wessoman: some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats

Those guys are like the sheriff of forty towns each.

Sooooo....did the third guy from the right get a medal for his winkie?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MZ35SOU9HTM]


I see you won first prize?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: EdgeRunner: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.

This is fark.com, a moment's consideration about history is not considered or expected, only what sounds cool now.

Or what's relevant now, which is that the Russians have revealed themselves to be unready for war in any season. They may have performed well on the battlefield back in the 1940s, but they've been learning the hard lesson that the 1940s were a long time ago, and it's sheer idiocy to think the same strategies and equipment would still be effective against modern tactics and equipment.

In any event, to think the Russians are not prepared for cold-weather warfare is probably incorrect.  I would point more towards the notion that they just don't want to be there, and that they don't have the superior officers a few yards beihi0nd them with rifles aimed at them to "reinforce" their loyalty to the red star....yet.


https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-russia-mykhailov-winter-upper-hand-1740578
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Nobody expected the Russian Exhibition of incompetence. . .


Bullies typically don't work too hard, put too much effort into their bullying.  Otherwise, they'd be willing to work for whatever gain or satisfaction they're getting, instead.

Magnify this by conscripts who don't want to be there and veterans who didn't sign up to be blown up by American smart missiles fired by a distant cousin who was working at the resort they vacationed at 3 years ago and...

Also the likely, world-ending reaction that would happen if Russia fully mobilized.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: EdgeRunner: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.

This is fark.com, a moment's consideration about history is not considered or expected, only what sounds cool now.

Or what's relevant now, which is that the Russians have revealed themselves to be unready for war in any season. They may have performed well on the battlefield back in the 1940s, but they've been learning the hard lesson that the 1940s were a long time ago, and it's sheer idiocy to think the same strategies and equipment would still be effective against modern tactics and equipment.

In any event, to think the Russians are not prepared for cold-weather warfare is probably incorrect.  I would point more towards the notion that they just don't want to be there, and that they don't have the superior officers a few yards beihi0nd them with rifles aimed at them to "reinforce" their loyalty to the red star....yet.


My man.... Rushin armed forces went to war with expired rations, bad tires, and "ablative armor" that had been replaced by egg crates.

I am perfectly comfortable assuming the coats all got sold out the back door.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Mr. Tweedy: FTFH: The war in Ukraine will come down to 3 things: ammunition, soldiers, and will. Also, strategy. So, 4 things. Oh, and the coming winter. 5 things. Oh, and the complex geopolitical realities related to energy distribution. 6 things. It'll be 6 things

Russians not prepared for war in the winter? Hitler's jawbone must be rolling in that drawer it's kept in.

They weren't prepared for war last February, what makes you think they are any more prepared now?


It's not so much the Russians were prepared for war in the winter, and more that they were just prepared for winter in general. It get cold in the region.
The problem was, Germany was not prepared for the bitter cold.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think Ukraine has enough "passive" support to weather the weather.  Russia?  not so much.  They are now sourcing at best questionable ammunition from China and best Korea.
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Artist: Wessoman: some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats

Those guys are like the sheriff of forty towns each.

Sooooo....did the third guy from the right get a medal for his winkie?


That's it. This is my life's goal. I want a medal for my dick. A medal than hangs over my fly and says "this is a really amazing and excellent dick". I should ask my girlfriend, she'd do it. She's give me a dick medal. She's a good girlfriend.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Battles are won by slaughter and maneuver. The greater the general, the more he contributes in maneuver, the less he demands in slaughter.

an army marches on its stomach.

all wars are wars of attrition

good tactics can't make up for bad logistics and visa versa.

never start a land war in Asia.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

freidog: Billy Bathsalt: some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 850x417]
don't forget the big hats

Has anyone mentioned pant-leg medals?

Are you mocking the 'Glorious Leader's Distinguish Honor for Buckling your belt and zipping your fly' medal?


Very necessary, as due to shortages, buttons and zippers are in short supply and that medal serves as a substitute in a pinch.
 
