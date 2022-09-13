 Skip to content
(13 News Now)   ♫ The day the squirrel went BZZ-erk ♫ In the First Self-Righteous Church. In that sleepy little town of Virginia Beach.♫ It was a fight for survival. That broke out in revival ♫ They were jumpin' pews and shouting how did it reach (the substation)? ♫   (13newsnow.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who don't catch the reference.

Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and not subby.  Just stuck with an earworm from the headline.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Streak" ran across my mind just the other day
 
atomic-age
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: For those who don't catch the reference.

[YouTube video: Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)]


I'm a dinosaur; I got it.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did the squirrel survive and return to his nest to eat nuts and raise a family?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SweetMama: Did the squirrel survive and return to his nest to eat nuts and raise a family?

"The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a transformer causing a power surge that made the transformer fail," Harris told 13News Now.


I'm going to guess, no it did not.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
While I got the Ray Stevens reference, I also thought of this old joke:

After a particularly mild winter the small town of Chestermere became infected with squirrels in the spring.  Because the local churches had the best trees, the squirrels often congregated (pun intended) near them and this is what each church decided to do about the pesky animals.

The Presbyterian church called a meeting to decide what to do about their squirrel infestation. After much prayer and consideration, they concluded that the squirrels were predestined to be there, and they shouldn't interfere with God's divine will.

At the Baptist church the squirrels had taken an interest in the baptistery. The deacons met and decided to put a water-slide on the baptistery and let the squirrels drown themselves. The squirrels liked the slide and unfortunately, knew instinctively how to swim, so twice as many squirrels showed up the following week.

The Lutheran church decided that they were not in a position to harm any of God's creatures. So, they humanely trapped their squirrels and set them free near the Baptist church. Two weeks later the squirrels were back when the Baptists took down the water-slide.

But the Catholic church came up with a very creative strategy! They baptized all the squirrels and made them members of the church. Now they only see them at Christmas and Easter.

Not much was heard from the Jewish synagogue. They took the first squirrel and circumcised him. They haven't seen a squirrel since...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lame story bro:

I was at work about a decade ago, now, maybe 9 years. I was on my forklift, taking some empty berry totes outside. I was maybe 10 feet away from the corner of the building when I heard a small pop.

It was probably "small" because of the ear plugs I had in. Didn't especially register with me, even after I saw a random "rock" fly past me. I couldn't really think of what it could have been. I just went about my errand of dropping off the totes. I drive back to the bay door, which didn't work. Found out the whole plant was dark.

Electricians show up after maintenance couldn't get power back. Found a squirrel in the transformer. And that rock was a power line insulator. That was clear across the parkinglot. The arcblast threw that a good 100-150 feet.
 
acad1228
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fireside68: "The Streak" ran across my mind just the other day


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fireside68: "The Streak" ran across my mind just the other day


"DON'T LOOK, ETHEL!"
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"it's me again Margret"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wheeeeee!
 
scanman61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lame story bro:

I was at work about a decade ago, now, maybe 9 years. I was on my forklift, taking some empty berry totes outside. I was maybe 10 feet away from the corner of the building when I heard a small pop.

It was probably "small" because of the ear plugs I had in. Didn't especially register with me, even after I saw a random "rock" fly past me. I couldn't really think of what it could have been. I just went about my errand of dropping off the totes. I drive back to the bay door, which didn't work. Found out the whole plant was dark.

Electricians show up after maintenance couldn't get power back. Found a squirrel in the transformer. And that rock was a power line insulator. That was clear across the parkinglot. The arcblast threw that a good 100-150 feet.


We had a pole transformer explode in the neighbor where I lived as a kid.  I guess it was an E core transformer because we kept finding E shaped pieces of sheet metal all over the neighborhood....like more than 1/4 mile away.
 
