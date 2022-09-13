 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   It's what she would have wanted, because it's well known the Queen famously hated secure bicycles   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, side of a Norwich City Hall, bike rack, Twitter users, honour of Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Norwich City Council spokesperson, City Hall  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 9:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Queen: Bicycle Race (I Want to Ride My Bicycle)
Youtube KwvWtZl2ICY
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blimey!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If she hated bicyclists she couldn't have been all bad. I can see her being chauffeured behind one now. 'Nigel, be a good lad and run this tosser off the road.'
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, she had to pay off her mother's gambling debts and second son's noncing debts somehow.

Luckily for her Majesty battery powered angle-grinders came on the market just as she was getting too old to get through with the boltcutters.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If there's one thing I hate and that's an un-locked bicycle!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't that just to allow and/or make easier the flow of people in queue who want to sign the book of condolences?
I imagine the bike rack is somehow in the way. Perhaps a better location could have been chosen, but I don't see why the outrage. What am I missing?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Isn't that just to allow and/or make easier the flow of people in queue who want to sign the book of condolences?
I imagine the bike rack is somehow in the way. Perhaps a better location could have been chosen, but I don't see why the outrage. What am I missing?


Those are practicle reasons but hardly fit the idea of mourning.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's right.  There's only one rack you should be focused on during this period of morning, and it's the Queen's!!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Isn't that just to allow and/or make easier the flow of people in queue who want to sign the book of condolences?
I imagine the bike rack is somehow in the way. Perhaps a better location could have been chosen, but I don't see why the outrage. What am I missing?


They're typically installed/bolted to prevent theft.... (= not an easy move)
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This Bike Is a Pipe Bomb - Better Off Dead
Youtube gxDVtGwAxrg
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I saw this suggested elsewhere, and it's the right thing to do. The Queen should be mummified and her remains given to the Egyptian Museum to display for a century or so, at which point England can enter into negotiations to have her back.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hated what she hated long before she hated it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.