 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Merde c'est à nouveau en feu, yo   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    More: News, Fahrenheit, Celsius, Temperature, France, Absolute zero, Boiling point, Strong winds, Canadair aircraft  
•       •       •

1864 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 11:50 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Global warming is a chinese hoax designed to undermine American greatness.

Despite the planet factually getting warmer year by year.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Le Rake
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Global warming is a chinese hoax designed to undermine American greatness.

Despite the planet factually getting warmer year by year.


"Facts" are just things scientists say that they want you to believe.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Le vin, fait-il bien?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Sacre bleu


Zut alors!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But they're le fired.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Phew.  I was afraid Notre Dame was at it again
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mon Dieu
 
DittoToo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, how equipped are they to deal with stuff like this?
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


Quoi?
 
padraig
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't give a shiat.

It's mine.

Not yours.
 
Two16
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Sacre bleu


Quick, someone call Count de Money
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Clash City Farker: Sacre bleu

Quick, someone call Count de Money


Bien sur.
 
mononymous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  What's wrong with french fries?

(I may be lysdexic.)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And they blame the Rothschilds.
 
LesterB
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm moving to France next month so I'm not really getting a kick. At least I'll be in nice safe Paris.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yo queso Taco Bell?
 
Poster1212
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
C'est le feu inoubliable.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet this year's Bordeaux wines will be excellent if not a bit "smokey".
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.