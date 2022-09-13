 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   If you're going to go to jail for joyriding, a jitney bus is the way to do it   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Essex County, New Jersey, New Jersey, Fairfield police officer, Constable, Additional Fairfield police officers, Internet privacy, Passaic County, New Jersey, Passaic River  
299 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 1:50 PM



skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was it a Herkimer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In addition to joyriding and receiving stolen property, the man was charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to Manna.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They do take shoplifting seriously.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I still think it's weird that we use the term joyriding in 2022.  It sounds like it's from a 1950s teen rebel movie.
 
