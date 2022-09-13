 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Aliens unsuccessful at beaming up Queen Elizabeth's coffin on way to cathedral, attempt caught on camera   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The way they keep moving her around, I'm pretty sure she's going to be struck by rain and lightning and snow before the poor thing ever gets to rest.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I want one of these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they get that excited about lens flare, wait until they see 2009 Star Trek.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: I want one of these

[Fark user image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have one & love it.
 
buster_v
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's farking lens flare. That's not a "ray of light."

/FFS
//Quit lying
///I know, I know--welcome to Fark
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Define intervention. Lol.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EL EM: Define intervention. Lol.


n. The act or process of intervening.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: If they get that excited about lens flare, wait until they see 2009 Star Trek.


That's not lens flare, it's volumetric light.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rituals are for the living.  It doesn't matter to the Queen or anyone else already dead.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: stuhayes2010: If they get that excited about lens flare, wait until they see 2009 Star Trek.

That's not lens flare, it's volumetric light.


It's a streetlight.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: stuhayes2010: If they get that excited about lens flare, wait until they see 2009 Star Trek.

That's not lens flare, it's volumetric light.


God-rays, yo.
 
strutin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's just a cropped shot that had lens flare..

/JJ would be proud.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nah, looking again it is. Would have been a better image had the square of light illuminated the coffin. Then crank down the exposure...
Yeah I could do better
 
monstera
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

