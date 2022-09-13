 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   My wife, Morgan Fairchild, would like to warn you about women luring you to your death. I think that she may be overreacting and that I should totally go somewhere with this nice lady that I just met   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

1159 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 8:50 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess hanging around in the ocean and luring sailors to their deaths got old or their skin all wrinkly.
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fringe sects? Is that like a mustache ride?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I guess hanging around in the ocean and luring sailors to their deaths got old or their skin all wrinkly.


Dude should have put wax in his ears.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Morgan Fairchild is still alive?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's me and my wife, Morgan Fairchild, out for a ride on the X1.
nestflix.funView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I guess hanging around in the ocean and luring sailors to their deaths got old or their skin all wrinkly.


What about lying in ponds distributing swords?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A 5 year old with a shotgun? It'd be comic if a person wasn't dead.

Steamroll the camp and shoot every nutjob member of the cult. Cult leaders need to be charged with every crime of their adherents. Then shot.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Boy, that headline leaves a lot out of the actual story, including the driver being in the car with his girlfriend and that "lured" meant "drew a gun to rob them and ordered them into the woods".
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Harry Freakstorm: I guess hanging around in the ocean and luring sailors to their deaths got old or their skin all wrinkly.

What about lying in ponds distributing swords?


That's no basis for a system of government.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Vice News has since reported that Hider and Pinkins were followers of the University of Cosmic Intelligence, which critics describe as a conspiracy theory cult. [p] The group's leader... is an Atlanta-area social media influencer, rapper and guru whose teachings mix New Age mysticism, polygamy and Afrocentric and black nationalist ideas... his followers believe that they are demigods descended from aliens. Adherents refer to themselves as gods and goddesses."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Harry Freakstorm: I guess hanging around in the ocean and luring sailors to their deaths got old or their skin all wrinkly.

What about lying in ponds distributing swords?


They already reached their quota this year
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here's the leader of their cult:

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size



I guarantee if he's not put away for the child molestation thing, he'll grow the cult even bigger. He still might, even from prison. Once the ball gets rolling, these things tend to blow up and get out of hand. Just look up David Koresh, or Shoko Asahara, or any of the others who get these cults up and running. Aum Shinrikyo is responsible for a lot of deaths including the Tokyo Subway Sarin Attack. Marshall Applewhite convinced people to kill themselves to board a spaceship hiding behind Haley's Comet. Jim Jones convinced his cult to self-terminate (or be shot) in defiance of law enforcement coming after them.

Cults are funny from the outside until they're not. Then people are dead.

People tend to forget that cult members are all 100% wack-a-loony and will kill or die for their great leader/prophet/cause. That's the whole point of a cult. That's where the Q-MAGA cult is now, and that's where this guy's University of Cosmic Intelligence is headed, clearly.

Social Media was a bad idea.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


similar to mermaid's music, the siren can lure you to death
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Here's me and my wife, Morgan Fairchild, out for a ride on the X1.
[nestflix.fun image 850x566]


[Shown here with a young P.W. Herman, right ]
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought it was the hottie in the article photo. I was like yup, she'd probably lure me to my death. Nope, that's the guys girlfriend. They apparently pulled over to help someone who then pulled a gun to rob them. Then the guy pulled a gun and lost the Mexican standoff.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Slaxl: A 5 year old with a shotgun? It'd be comic if a person wasn't dead.


Dead guy was a conspiracy enthusiast. It's very comic.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The ghost of Aileen Wournos.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Happens to women all the time. Why should I care?
 
stevejovi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...whom I've seen naked. Yeah, that's the ticket.

So many whippersnappers seemingly totally missed subby's reference.

/Jon Lovitz, master thespian
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.