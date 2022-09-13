 Skip to content
Miley Cyrus sued by repeat paparazzi copyright troll for posting photo of herself
39
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I luke to think she's the kind of woman who would figure out a way to get alone with this guy and wrap a telecaster around his noggin.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think the rule should be that you are free to use any image of yourself or likeness so long as you did not specifically sign a document that said the images taken of you on such a date belong to X person.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.


Really?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I think the rule should be that you are free to use any image of yourself or likeness so long as you did not specifically sign a document that said the images taken of you on such a date belong to X person.


It almost seems like common sense.......
which is why that isn't how it works.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

Really?


Yes.  Horrible voice vs greedy photog.  Which is worse?
 
Cheron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hannah has really changed since I got rid of the Disney Channel
 
KB202
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did she do it precisely to provoke the legal case?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Barbera has also filed similar lawsuits against other pop stars including ... Justin Bieber in the past.

Are ya sure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

Really?

Yes.  Horrible voice vs greedy photog.  Which is worse?


I mean, I have a horrible voice, but someone taking photos of me without my permission and then profiting off my likeness and suing me don't seem like they are comparable
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.


What has Miley done that was bad and or evil?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.


The paparazzo.  Paparazzi are always the villain.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why did she have to ruin herself with those awful tattoos?!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Barbera has also filed similar lawsuits against other pop stars including ... Justin Bieber in the past.

Are ya sure?

[Fark user image 600x450]


It too far longer to realize the switch than I'd like to admit. That is mildly, unnervingly seamless.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moroning: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

What has Miley done that was bad and or evil?


Doesn't look like Hanna anymore
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

Really?

Yes.  Horrible voice vs greedy photog.  Which is worse?


Oh look at the edges on this guy. So sharp, like a ginsu and that fedora, so fetch
 
10Speed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the pap's photo. If she used it without permission, particularly in a way that enriched her, she is at fault and liable for damages.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

Really?

Yes.  Horrible voice vs greedy photog.  Which is worse?


Miley Cyrus - The Backyard Sessions - "Jolene"
Youtube wOwblaKmyVw
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She could post a photo of the photographer getting his teeth kicked in.  As a celebrity paparazzi, he should have no right to demand a model release.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Why did she have to ruin herself with those awful tattoos?!


Why did you have to embarrass yourself?
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Why did she have to ruin herself with those awful tattoos?!


She looks like a doodle pad from when I was in art school.  I generally don't mind tattoos, but this kind of random shiat all over the place just looks like crap, to me.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I think the rule should be that you are free to use any image of yourself or likeness so long as you did not specifically sign a document that said the images taken of you on such a date belong to X person.


I agree. I think there needs to be a limited, implied license for people to use photos of themselves unless the photo was taken for hire, like in a photo shoot. It's dumb that the law lets photographers sell photos of celebrities where the entire value of the image is the likeness of that person, but then that person can't so much as post that picture on Instagram.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

10Speed: It's the pap's photo. If she used it without permission, particularly in a way that enriched her, she is at fault and liable for damages.


It's the celbs likeness. If he used it without permission, particularly in a way that enriched him, he is at fault and liable for damages.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure she could easily find anyone willing to take photos of her for free, that she could be free to post on whatever platform she chooses. So why doesn't she do it?
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

10Speed: It's the pap's photo. If she used it without permission, particularly in a way that enriched her, she is at fault and liable for damages.


She's the model and a fundamental creative element. I would conclude that she shares the copyright. Courts may or may not agree with me, but if I'm on the jury, that's my verdict.
 
ryant123
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.


The copyright troll, by a mile.

Miley Cyrus - Bad Mood // LIVE SNL
Youtube wwd-zq92bjc
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moroning: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

What has Miley done that was bad and or evil?


Extended Billy Ray's time in the spotlight.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While I hate paparazzi for existing, there is also a widespread problem on social media with people posting photos they didn't take and giving no credit to the source (and I don't mean financially).
 
JohnHall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

Really?

Yes.  Horrible voice vs greedy photog.  Which is worse?


I don't think you've really listened to Miley Cyrus much if you think she has a horrible voice. It's perfectly fine not to like her music, but you should really check out some of her covers of Jolene, Say Hello 2 Heaven, among others.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

Really?

Yes.  Horrible voice vs greedy photog.  Which is worse?

I mean, I have a horrible voice, but someone taking photos of me without my permission and then profiting off my likeness and suing me don't seem like they are comparable


That's a part of her job:  to be in the public eye, to get noticed.  Some times, celebrities even notify the paparazzi where they will be ahead of time just so they can be there to snap pics as they appear.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark the paparzzi, they are worse the sea-gulls.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Professional photographer enforces copyright on their picture. Sounds like a slam dunk case against Cyrus.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mongo No.5: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not sure who the real villain is in this instance.

Really?

Yes.  Horrible voice vs greedy photog.  Which is worse?

Oh look at the edges on this guy. So sharp, like a ginsu and that fedora, so fetch


I like her singing. I don't like the vast majority of her pop music but she's been on SNL and other shows singing old classics and holiday songs and I enjoyed it.

I certainly don't blame her for doing what sells either. All artists do "commission" work. I don't know what her true musical passion is but considering her godmother it's possible that it's Country.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Malenfant: MelGoesOnTour: Why did she have to ruin herself with those awful tattoos?!

Why did you have to embarrass yourself?


I think we just found Mr. Doodle-pad!
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Professional photographer enforces copyright on their picture. Sounds like a slam dunk case against Cyrus.


I think it's reasonable for him to expect damages based on the value of the photo plus triple as punishment. So like $2,000 total - $500 for the value of the photo plus $1,500 for punitive damages.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 308x700]


At least make sure that the exposure is codified and valuable. A buddy of mine did a wedding photo shoot for some social media influencer couple a few years ago for a pretty heavily reduced rate, but with a certain number of guaranteed posts about her business on the account over a certain period of time. That kind of "working for exposure" was a win/win, at least.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Malenfant: MelGoesOnTour: Why did she have to ruin herself with those awful tattoos?!

Why did you have to embarrass yourself?

I think we just found Mr. Doodle-pad!


Dude, why do you have to keep doubling down on the weird misogyny? It's cringy.
 
