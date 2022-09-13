 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   If you have to take a drug test, don't give drugs to a child to test how much you can take before failing that test   (winknews.com) divider line
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What do you have against the scientific method, subby?
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*blink blink*

That's some new level of depravity.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See, and people, here on this site, have the farking  gall to act like I'm Satan.  I'm insulted. I'd use my wife.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not the first nor the last test this man will fail in his life.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Duh, have your kid pee in a cup for you and lie to them that you are drug testing them.

/may or may not be based on person experience
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Duh, have your kid pee in a cup for you and lie to them that you are drug testing them.

/may or may not be based on person experience


🤔🤭🤫
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The superior white race, folks!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like something that Calvin's dad would do.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obviously they had kids for different reasons than most. Dr. Mengele reasons.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does fentanyl stay in your system longer than regular H?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Sounds like something that Calvin's dad would do.


Hobbes: "Calvin what's wrong?"
Calvin:    "dad says being hooked on opiates builds character"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Obviously they had kids for different reasons than most. Dr. Mengele reasons.


Tax write-off is the most common reason.
 
funzyr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: See, and people, here on this site, have the farking  gall to act like I'm Satan.  I'm insulted. I'd use my wife.


That would be a more accurate result
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vansthing: *blink blink*

That's some new level of depravity.


I hold judgment until we know how old the teenage child is.  My guess it's a 17 or 18 year old addict helping out and went to far.
Man gives drugs to child gets more clicks that man gives drugs to teen addict.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stud Gerbil: farkitallletitend: Obviously they had kids for different reasons than most. Dr. Mengele reasons.

Tax write-off is the most common reason.


Yes because a $2000 tax credit is much more than the cost of raising a child for a year.
 
