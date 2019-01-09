 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Anti-gay pastor who is glad all those people died in the Pulse club shooting resigns from his office. "I drank, gambled, and had sex multiple times. I even smoked WEED"   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Transgender, Donnie Romero, Sexual intercourse, Southern Poverty Law Center, 2016, pastor of Stedfast Baptist Church, apology video, videos of a church meeting  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the video, Romero repeatedly apologizes for his actions, while standing by his beliefs: "I haven't changed anything I believe. I still believe exactly the same."

So.. not an apology.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the video, Romero repeatedly apologizes for his actions, while standing by his beliefs: "I haven't changed anything I believe. I still believe exactly the same."


Narrator: Rest assured I am still the same asshole you have come to know.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy Hell, asshole.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That devil's cabbage gets them every time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: That devil's cabbage gets them every time.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/ Except he couldn't even get the second part right
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: In the video, Romero repeatedly apologizes for his actions, while standing by his beliefs: "I haven't changed anything I believe. I still believe exactly the same."

So.. not an apology.


Well, he's sorry he got caught.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, look.
It's trying to get press attention for it's non-apology tour. Send money!
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then christians wonder why so many people are abandoning Christianity....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of those things, so long as the sex was with consenting adults, and he wasn't doing them at work, shouldn't ever cost someone their job.

That said if your job involves telling people that they are going to hell for enjoying those things, because you don't approve of which consenting adults they are enjoying it with, then you are an asshole regardless.

I am happy that the prejudices of his very own Christian community, that he helped foster, came back to bite him on the ass.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude I smoked weed like 5 times this morning I'm not resigning
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked.  SHOCKED!

Well, not that shocked.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nearly 5 yr old link? WTF Fark?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show-off.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pulse site is a Federal Memorial. Otherwise, DeathSantis would have turned the site into a multiplex office/condo building by now. With Christian Militant Church.
 
jchic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Dude I smoked weed like 5 times this morning I'm not resigning


I gotta smoke just to go to work...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was too busy doing tech support, sorry Pastor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sex wasn't with a kid? No wonder they are firing that pervert!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Circusdog320: In the video, Romero repeatedly apologizes for his actions, while standing by his beliefs: "I haven't changed anything I believe. I still believe exactly the same."

So.. not an apology.

Well, he's sorry he got caught.


Was looking for how he got caught.  Somebody squealed
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Private_Citizen: Circusdog320: In the video, Romero repeatedly apologizes for his actions, while standing by his beliefs: "I haven't changed anything I believe. I still believe exactly the same."

So.. not an apology.

Well, he's sorry he got caught.

Was looking for how he got caught.  Somebody squealed


Sure guys will do that when you fark them.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he's admitting to all the bad things he's done, and not just the things they caught him doing.

/definitely no chance that guy has had icky gay relations with twinks or truckers or drag queens
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I went to Jacksonville and I went to a casino and I was drinking. And there were girls there that were prostitutes and I committed adultery on my wife multiple times. I drank and gambled multiple times. ... I even smoked weed."

And he only went in to that casino to get directions to get away from that casino, I bet.  (Almost a pun there).
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a real life Jesse Gemstone
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's important is not that I celebrated the deaths of people I hate; what's important is that I engaged in the kinds of morally neutral behaviors that millions of normal people engage in, and I'm sorry about that part."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: In the video, Romero repeatedly apologizes for his actions, while standing by his beliefs: "I haven't changed anything I believe. I still believe exactly the same."

So.. not an apology.


It's just another typical cult. The actions and consequences don't matter at all, the only thing that matters is who's taking the actions.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and I committed adultery on my wife multiple times."

"Committed adultery on my wife" has big "I did sex on that woman" energy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Enjoy Hell, asshole.


There's no hell except what we create here on Earth.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: "and I committed adultery on my wife multiple times."

"Committed adultery on my wife" has big "I did sex on that woman" energy.


Experts tell me it's properly
"I did A sex on that woman"
For future reference.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: grokca: That devil's cabbage gets them every time.

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x800]
/ Except he couldn't even get the second part right


This meme is my life. good music, great weed, denying christ.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
winedrinkingman: I am happy that the prejudices of his very own Christian community, that he helped foster, came back to bite him on the ass.

Probably cost extra for that.
 
Sentient
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I haven't changed anything I believe. I still believe exactly the same."

Well then, we certainly look forward to your cleansing the earth of... yourself
oh wait, you're a run-of-the-mill conservative hypocrite, so ain't nothin goan happen. nvm
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Must be some good wap?
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Dude I smoked weed like 5 times this morning I'm not resigning


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can always tell it's a household word when it take 22 words to explain -- "Donnie Romero - a pastor who gained national attention after his views on the Pulse nightclub shooting inspired a protest from LGBTQ advocates"  --- to explain it to the editor in a pitch to run the story.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's supposed to be hookers and blow

/not weed
//not that there's anything wrong with that
 
