 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Armed man in a rainbow wig walks into a Dairy Queen, then things get weird   (wpxi.com) divider line
29
    More: Weird, Firearm, Gun, United States, Cannon, U.S. Route 66, responding officer, Rock music, Shotgun  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man became confused and disoriented when the manager remarked "Sir this is an Arby's."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to police, the man said he was "undercover" and that he was "working to restore Trump to President King of the United States." He said he was armed to "Kill Democrats and liberals" and to protect himself from "drug traffickers.

So he'll be on Tucker Carlson tomorrow night.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...dressed in a "bright yellow safety vest and a rainbow wig"

According to police, the man said he was "undercover"...

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the bag to bozo
Youtube PS6lNDrCi88
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why don't they give a name?
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the future "civil war" will look like.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Job's taken.

Emperor Norton
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarquin Fin-tim-lin-bin-whin-bim-lim-bus-stop-F'tang-F'tang-Olé-Biscuitbarrel?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loudboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: So why don't they give a name?


This guy sounds like he's well qualified for some psychological evaluation and monitoring, in which case they don't tend to put the name out.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That John 3:16 guy finally lost his marbles?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tuxq: So why don't they give a name?


Same reason they mixed in a video on the same page of a black man.  Old white Trump supporter with mental health issues must be protected.  Young black man with mental health issues must be shamed.

https://triblive.com/local/westmoreland/police-arrest-hempfield-man-wearing-clown-wig-carrying-loaded-gun-at-delmont-dairy-queen/
 
zez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

loudboy: tuxq: So why don't they give a name?

This guy sounds like he's well qualified for some psychological evaluation and monitoring, in which case they don't tend to put the name out.


So why do they print the names of other trump supporters?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not taking any gun waving man in a rainbow wig seriously unless there is he's also wearing a bright pink
tutu..
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oops, hit add comment some how.  It also ups the ante from one handgun and a few rounds, to two additional handguns in his car, plus 62 rounds of ammunition.

"Jan V. Stawovy, 61, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, person not to possess, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct."

"Stawovy told investigators he had it to protect himself from drug traffickers, intended to kill "Democrats and liberals" and wanted to "restore (former President Donald) Trump to President king of the United States," police said in a news release."
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: ...dressed in a "bright yellow safety vest and a rainbow wig"

According to police, the man said he was "undercover"...

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.


He was a gay crosswalk guard, it's more common than you think on Fox News.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You laugh now, but when you see 1,488 rainbow wigs coming over the horizon you'll shiat your pants, libs!

Checkmate liberularbos!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Get it straight, dude.  His title is not 'President King'.  It is 'God Emperor'.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is he running for office? Seems about par for the course for a Republican candidate.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Oops, hit add comment some how.  It also ups the ante from one handgun and a few rounds, to two additional handguns in his car, plus 62 rounds of ammunition.

"Jan V. Stawovy, 61, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, person not to possess, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct."

"Stawovy told investigators he had it to protect himself from drug traffickers, intended to kill "Democrats and liberals" and wanted to "restore (former President Donald) Trump to President king of the United States," police said in a news release."


In all seriousness... I actually travel to a few redneck hick conservative-laden towns in the course of my work. They're the towns in Michigan where you generally do find the Dairy Queen restaurants. One of my work gigs is right near a damn Dairy Queen in a town where I get funny/rueful looks because I appear to be a male who isn't sporting a beard, Oakleys, and driving a pickup truck. A beardless guy in a sedan means "liberal" to these folks.

And I really do worry about them. Some of those rednecks with their Trumper/MAGA trucks covered in stickers and flags really do give me the stink-eye. What if I run into one of them with the same thought process as Mr. Stawovy up there? There are lots of these people who have been convinced by Alex Jones or various other conservative pundits and preachers that we are literally demons in human skin.

Maybe I need to invest in a fake beard.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's when a process server from the DOJ appeared out of nowhere and handed him a subpoena.
 
Sentient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rainbow wig, multiple handguns, thinks trump is god and is afeared of drugs & restaurants...

ANTIFA, obviously
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guess my issue of Qanon Comics is late.  I have to read it on Fark.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What is farking wrong with people?  Why would someone do that?? I mean seriously...go to Dairy Queen? He's obviously crazy, but I didn't think people could be *that* crazy. So many better options.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size


Bank Guard : What the Hell kind of clown are you?
Grimm : The crying on the inside kind, I guess.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A friend and I did a clown show for a local children's hospital.  on the way back home, we had to hit an ATM.  it was right at lunchtime, so as all these bankers are walking out, he turns to me and asks, "You did remember the guns this time?"  they all looked back in shock.  but then we just wandered up to the ATM.

I was waiting for cops to show up. never did.

CSB
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What is farking wrong with people?  Why would someone do that?? I mean seriously...go to Dairy Queen? He's obviously crazy, but I didn't think people could be *that* crazy. So many better options.


Trump supporter == irrational.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You have to be crazy to support TFG, it's just a matter of how much.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cartersdad: A friend and I did a clown show for a local children's hospital.  on the way back home, we had to hit an ATM.  it was right at lunchtime, so as all these bankers are walking out, he turns to me and asks, "You did remember the guns this time?"  they all looked back in shock.  but then we just wandered up to the ATM.

I was waiting for cops to show up. never did.

CSB


probably happened during shift change.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Local man in rainbow wig 'working to restore Trump to President King of the United States' arrested

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.