(BBC-US)   Cop who shot dead man suspended. Or something. Subby doesn't speak Brit   (bbc.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 7:35 AM



ukexpat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's so hard to understand? Police officer shoots and kills unarmed man. Police officer is suspended during the investigation. Oh wait, you're from the US...as you were.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn, and I thought cops here in the US were bad.
Here they just shoot alive unarmed men, not dead unarmed men.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I reckon he didn't have a loicense for summat or other.
 
mungo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A (little) bit more info about this.

In the UK, an independent investigation is opened whenever an officer discharges a firearm, regardless of the reason or outcome, since it should only be an extremis event. Clearly where a death occurs, this is treated very seriously and rightly so.

In this case, what I've heard from news reports is that the car had been identified as being involved in an armed incident a few days prior, which is why it was pulled over.

No idea what happened at the scene, but the pull-over wasn't purely random.
 
mungo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reading up a bit more, it wasn't just a pull over, it was a chase, and the officers stopped the car by deliberately colliding with it - so I'm guessing tensions were high on both sides, which no doubt contributed to whatever happened.

There is body cam and CCTV footage apparently, and this hasn't got 'lost' US-style.
 
mungo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aaand finally, before people dive on me as a blue lives nut or something, if this was a knee jerk response by an officer to the guy's skin colour then obviously it should be dealt with accordingly. But shootings by police are so rare here, and armed police here are not regular police, that it is worth not automatically judging such incidents by the same 'standards' as incidents in the US.

Let's see what the footage and investigation show.
 
