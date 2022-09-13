 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 202 of WW3: UKR counteroffensive captures 2,300 square miles of land. Orcs retaliate with airstrikes in Kharkiv area. Orc defense collapse sparks domestic criticism and calls for Putin's resignation. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian-held territory, Vladimir Putin's military forces, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukraine's forces, Ukrainian reports  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTH? 17 cruise missiles? Did they capture an entire battery?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crimea is Ukraine: the EU will not recognize elections on the peninsula annexed by Russia

From September 9 to 11, elections of governors, deputies of city councils and municipal bodies were held in Russia.

"The EU does not recognize the conduct of these elections and their results on the Crimean peninsula. The EU does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, which is a violation of international law. Crimea is Ukraine ," the message said.

The European Union emphasized that those who were elected on the territory of the annexed peninsula do not have any legitimacy to represent the interests of these territories and the people who live there. The EU remains committed to supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and calls on Russia to stop its illegal and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.Crimeans are waiting for the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Chongar, - the chairman of the Mejlis

" The successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv and Kherson regions did not go unnoticed in Crimea. Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians called me from Crimea and said that they were happy and really wanted the next breakthrough to take place in the direction of Chongar. Crimeans say: don't forget that we are also waiting a lot ," said the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov.

He added that Crimean collaborators are already discussing "how to justify themselves when Ukraine returns."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The UN Human Rights Council will consider war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council started a four-week session in Geneva on Monday, which will consider, in particular, the situation in Ukraine related to the Russian war. Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif said that "the civilian population continues to suffer" throughout Ukraine, noting that the war has been going on for more than 200 days.

On September 23, the special independent commission to investigate the events in Ukraine is to present its findings to the UN Security Council for the first time regarding possible war crimes in Ukraine. In particular, the commission was tasked with investigating the activities of the Russian military in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions at the end of February and in March.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tons of products have already been sent to the liberated territories of Kharkiv region

More than 42 tons of products and more than 5,000 liters of beverages were sent to the Balaklia community. The Chkalov community received almost 2.5 tons of products. At the same time, humanitarian aid is received by institutions of the region that centrally prepare food for internally displaced persons.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from  Zelenskiy / OfficialYesterday and today, the Russian army struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark - without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure... Russian missileshiat precisely those objects that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of our country.

This is a sign of the desperation of those who invented this war. This is how they react to the defeat of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. They can't do anything to our heroes on the battlefield, and that's why Russia is directing its vile strikes against civilian infrastructure.

To protect against this, we must further strengthen our cooperation - everyone in the free world. Together we can overcome Russian terror. Russia must be recognized as a terrorist state. Strengthen sanctions - the eighth EU sanctions package is needed. It is necessary to increase aid to Ukraine, first of all to speed up the provision of air defense systems to our country.The main thing from the address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi:

What Russia allows itself - no other terrorist has ever done this in history. Radiation terror at the ZNPP, energy terror, hunger terror. But despite this, there is still no official recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

the Russian army struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, hundreds of settlements in several regions, houses, hospitals, schools, and communal infrastructure were left without electricity. Russian missileshiat objects that have nothing to do with the infrastructure of the Armed Forces.

▪ The energy supply of Dnipropetrovsk region, Poltava region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region was restored. But today there are new strikes on energy facilities. New outages in Kharkiv. They will try to make such a form of terror systematic.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Regions, the Ministry of Finance, and Naftogaz. A coordination headquarters will be formed for a quick response to such manifestations of violence, funds will be allocated for the restoration of damaged objects and for assistance to the de-occupied territories.

We must strengthen our cooperation to overcome Russian terror. Russia must be recognized as a terrorist state. Strengthen sanctions - the eighth EU sanctions package is needed. Increase aid to Ukraine, and above all speed up the provision of air defense systems.

From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6 thousand square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine - in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: He added that Crimean collaborators are already discussing "how to justify themselves when Ukraine returns."


There is the person I know about that has lots of ready made excuses... like almost an infinite number them and some seem to include lots of legal sounding words.  As a bonus, he seems to be working for the same boss.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.

This weekend we'll be working on the Kharkiv Oblast liberation Float for the parade next week. Designs have been submitted but we need to make sure the penis on the zelensky model is less visible, this should still be kid friendly.

Someone order 5 drums of confetti? its in the storage room. not sure how we're going to use all that.

Anyways, Falls here and the parking lot gets muddy now so take off yer damn shoes and help me get these chairs set up.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for September 12:

▪ The Armed Forces liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land.

The front line in the south of Ukraine advanced by 12 km .

In Kherson Oblast , 5 settlements have already been .

▪ the Russian military in the south is negotiating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the assembly of weapons .

occupation of Kharkiv region: in Balaklia they found evidence of Russians torturing people, in Izyum the occupiers killed more than a thousand civilians.

In Kharkiv , the water supply , which disappeared due to mass shelling, was restored. However, in the afternoon, the city was shelled again, and the city again lost electricity and water .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are the numbers?
This expressed kind of strange, but I'm assuming U.S.$, rather than Hyrvni

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aggravation of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia: what is known

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia stated that on September 12, Azerbaijan shelled Armenian positions from three directions on the territory of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

In turn, Azerbaijan claims that it did this in response to large-scale sabotage in Dashkasan, Kelbajar and Lachin, carried out by the Armenian side.

As a result of hostilities, there are casualties.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for help within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and convened a meeting of the Security Council.........................................................................................................................................................Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire regime

This was reported by the Azerbaijani publication Trend Information Agentliyi.

According to their data, "after a large-scale provocation by the armed forces of Armenia on the state border and retaliatory measures by Azerbaijan," a ceasefire was reached at 09:00.

Later, according to the publication, "armed forces of Armenia again violated the agreement, continuing the provocations."

But from 09:15 the ceasefire regime was restored.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russian military left Kreminna

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet entered there, Serhiy Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk OVA, said.

"Our flag, which was hung by the partisans, flies in the city. It is from Kreminnaya and Svatovo that the de-occupation of Luhansk Oblast can begin. the Russians understand this and have already started moving equipment closer to these cities, " said Gaidai.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With any luck, maybe a new regime will be primed to show Vova the window.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig Battletech in the Ukrainian thread.
//Morning!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In France, a Russian man beat a Ukrainian woman

French police are investigating the beating of two Ukrainian women, probably by a Russian, because they turned on and listened to Ukrainian music. The Embassy of Ukraine took the case under special control.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The victims are Alina and her mother Olena from the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, who left for France on April 19. At that time, Izyum was occupied by Russian troops. Doctors diagnosed Olena with a broken nose, and Alina with pain in her legs and head.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: This weekend we'll be working on the Kharkiv Oblast liberation Float for the parade next week. Designs have been submitted but we need to make sure the penis on the zelensky model is less visible, this should still be kid friendly.


Maybe it could just implied?
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: This weekend we'll be working on the Kharkiv Oblast liberation Float for the parade next week. Designs have been submitted but we need to make sure the penis on the zelensky model is less visible, this should still be kid friendly.

Maybe it could just implied?
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 433x433]


It's still hard to imagine someone going from ridiculous stuff like that to leading a nation through war.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 3 to September 9. It was a busy week with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Oblast retaking huge chunks of territory.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Anyways, Falls here and the parking lot gets muddy now so take off yer damn shoes and help me get these chairs set up.


Go stand by the coffeepot. It's programmed to not come within 15 feet of a coffeepot

\ Activates chair setting up robot.
\\ Drinks coffee.
\\\ Pours cup for robot. I'm not inhumane. The bot likes it with cream and WD-40.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You have special failed when the Ukraine is capturing your fighter jets.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 12

Authors: Karolina Hird, Grace Mappes, Katherine Lawlor, George Barros, and Frederick W. Kagan

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian forces are continuing to make impactful gains in Kherson Oblast and are steadily degrading the morale and combat capabilities of Russian forces in this area.

-The Russian military command may be suspending the deployment of newly formed units to Ukraine due to recent Russian losses and overall degraded morale.

-Russian forces are failing to reinforce the new frontline following Ukrainian gains in eastern Kharkiv Oblast and are actively fleeing the area or redeploying to other axes.

-Ukrainian forces continued targeting Russian military assets and positions in Kherson Oblast, likely steadily degrading them.

-The Ukrainian recapture of Izyum has likely degraded Russian forces' ability to conduct artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk highway.

-The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the restoration of the second reserve power transmission line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

-Ukraine's sweeping counteroffensive is damaging Russian administrative capabilities and driving Russian departures from occupied parts of Ukraine far behind the line of contact.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Ukrainian recapture of Izyum has likely degraded Russian forces' ability to conduct artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk highway. The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Russian forces did not conduct artillery strikes in the Slovyansk direction on September 12, likely referring to settlements northwest of Slovyansk on the E40 highway.[22] Russian forces continued routine fire on Slovyansk and the surrounding area to the east, southeast, and south.[23]

Russian forces continued ground attacks in Donetsk Oblast on September 12. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian ground assaults on various settlements around Bakhmut and Avdiivka.[24] The continued ground attacks in this area far from the counteroffensive frontlines are noteworthy because Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin was given responsibility for the western grouping of forces that had been in Kharkiv Oblast following the loss of most of that oblast to Ukrainian forces. Lapin has shown no indication that he intends to alter his ongoing limited offensive campaign despite suddenly receiving responsibility for a collapsing front. He appears instead determined to continue attacks that have no meaningful chance of securing operationally significant, let alone decisive, gains. Russian forces continued routine fire along the line of contact in Donetsk Oblast.[25]

Russian sources did not conduct any ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast or eastern Zaporizhia Oblast and continued routine fire along the line of contact east of Hulyaipole.[26]Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces are concentrating in the Vuhledar area and expressed concern that Ukrainian forces may launch ground attacks towards Vuhledar in the coming days.[27] However, one Russian source claimed that Ukrainian forces in this area have since dispersed.[28]
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Father_Jack: Anyways, Falls here and the parking lot gets muddy now so take off yer damn shoes and help me get these chairs set up.

Go stand by the coffeepot. It's programmed to not come within 15 feet of a coffeepot

\ Activates chair setting up robot.
\\ Drinks coffee.
\\\ Pours cup for robot. I'm not inhumane. The bot likes it with cream and WD-40.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ISW's Assessment, the fun part

Ukrainian Counteroffensives (Ukrainian efforts to liberate Russian-occupied territories)

Eastern Ukraine: (Vovchansk-Kupyansk-Izyum-Lyman Line)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian forces continued to consolidate gains in eastern Kharkiv Oblast on September 12. The Kharkiv Oblast detachment of Ukrainian Azov Regiment Special Forces stated that Ukrainian troops have taken control of the entire northeastern part of Kharkiv Oblast along the Vesele-Vovchansk line.[4] Ukrainian sources confirmed that Ukrainian troops have retaken Dvorchina (100km east of Kharkiv City) and Ternova (30km northeast of Kharkiv City), demonstrating the range of the Ukrainian advance in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.[5] Ukraine's Airborne Assault Command also claimed that Ukrainian paratroopers took control of Bohorodychne, a small settlement in northwestern Donetsk Oblast directly along the southeastern Kharkiv Oblast border.[6] Geolocated imagery additionally shows that Ukrainian troops have taken full control of Sviatohirsk, 3km due east of Bohorodychne.[7]

Russian sources claimed that the front has largely stabilized at the Oskil River, which runs just west of the Kharkiv-Luhansk Oblast border.[8]Russian milbloggers reported that Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting around Lyman, but that Lyman remains under the control of Russian and proxy forces.[9] Some Russian sources also voiced concerns that Ukrainian troops are trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets River around Zakitne (about 15km southeast of Lyman) to take back Yampil.[10] Russian sources are seemingly focused on the Lyman-Yampil line as the next potential target for Ukrainian advances.

Russian forces are failing to reinforce the new frontline following Ukrainian gains in eastern Kharkiv Oblast and are actively fleeing the area or redeploying to other axes. Ukrainian sources claimed that all Russian forces have left Svatove, Luhansk Oblast (about 45km east of current Ukrainian positions along the Oskil River), and that only militia elements of the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR)-possibly locals-remain in Svatove.[11] Social media footage shows lines of cars stretching for kilometers near Schastia and Stanysia Luhanska, which are both along the border of long-held LNR territory and close to the Russian border.[12] Russian forces and pro-Russian collaborators are likely experiencing the psychological pressure of rapid Ukrainian gains and seek to remove themselves from settlements near the new frontline that they perceive as vulnerable to Ukrainian advances. Certain proxy forces are also reportedly already redeploying from Kharkiv Oblast to southwestern Donetsk Oblast, indicating that the Russian command is not prioritizing reinforcing vulnerable positions east of the Oskil River.[13]

Southern Ukraine: (Kherson Oblast)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian military officials emphasized on September 12 that Ukrainian troops are making tangible gains in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine's Kakhovka Operational Group announced that Ukrainian forces have penetrated the front line at depths between 4 and 12km in unspecified areas, amounting to over 500 square kilometers of liberated territory.[14] The Kakhovka Group stated that Ukrainian troops have liberated 13 settlements, including Vysokopillya, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhyi Stavok, and Myrolubivka.[15] Ukrainian military officials also stated that Ukrainian troops are continuing an operational interdiction campaign and regularly striking Russian military, logistical, and transportation assets in southern Ukraine.[16] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the Russian 810th Naval Infantry Brigade has lost more than 85% of its personnel and is now refusing to return to combat, suggesting that even brigade-level elements have suffered substantial losses as a result of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.[17]

Social media footage taken by residents of Kherson Oblast provides further visual evidence for Ukrainian strikes on Russian assets and positions in Kherson Oblast. Footage posted on September 12 shows smoke near the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson City following a Ukrainian strike, and residents reported the sound of explosions around Kherson City.[18] Ukrainian sources additionally reported that Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed two Russian pontoon bridges near Darivka (15km northeast of Kherson City) and Nova Kakhovka (55km east of Kherson City), thus temporarily rendering passage across the Inhulets and Dnipro Rivers impossible in these areas.[19]

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian sources discussed ground maneuvers along the Kherson-Mykolaiv frontline on September 12. Russian and Ukrainian sources discussed Russian indirect fire attacks on Ukrainian positions in northern and western Kherson Oblast, confirming that Ukrainian troops are holding recently recaptured positions near the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border and near the Sukhyi Stavok pocket in western Kherson Oblast.[20] The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) continued to provide likely excessive figures for Ukrainian losses in Kherson Oblast but did not make any additional claims on September 12.[21] Russian sources are increasingly focused on providing commentary on Ukrainian advances in Kharkiv Oblast.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: In France, a Russian man beat a Ukrainian woman

French police are investigating the beating of two Ukrainian women, probably by a Russian, because they turned on and listened to Ukrainian music. The Embassy of Ukraine took the case under special control.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The victims are Alina and her mother Olena from the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, who left for France on April 19. At that time, Izyum was occupied by Russian troops. Doctors diagnosed Olena with a broken nose, and Alina with pain in her legs and head.[Fark user image 400x388]


But the EU refuses to stop granting tourist visas to russians. For reasons, and such as.

Russian politicians and pundits have been publicly claiming russia is at war with the US, the EU, and NATO, so start treating russian citizens as possible enemy agents. No more tourist visas. No more wealthy russian kids going to European universities. Any russians who apply for refugee status or similar humanitarian entry protocols can be vetted as usual, but stop allowing the russian 'elites' to escape the consequences of their government's stupidityness. Any russians currently outside russia can remain until their visa expires, but no renewals and no new visas will be issued until:
A-  the war is over,
B-all the kidnapped Ukrainians are repatriated,
C- every single person in the russian military and government is investigated for complicity in the documented war crimes/crimes against humanity, and
D- russia returns to the 1991 borders.

Once russia begins acting like a civilized society, russian citizens can resume applying for tourist or education visas.

Make this the international standard treatment for countries acting like rogue states. So, if Best Korea or Serbia or Iran or Saudi Arabia or the US or China start attacking their neighbors, Europe and the rest of the civilized world can simply declare all non-diplomats/non-refugees/non-asylum-seekers from those countries to be persona non grata until their government behaves itself.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So was Ukrainethe USSR's chained done?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So was Ukrainethe USSR's chained done?


Dog^
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: fasahd: In France, a Russian man beat a Ukrainian woman

French police are investigating the beating of two Ukrainian women, probably by a Russian, because they turned on and listened to Ukrainian music. The Embassy of Ukraine took the case under special control.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The victims are Alina and her mother Olena from the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, who left for France on April 19. At that time, Izyum was occupied by Russian troops. Doctors diagnosed Olena with a broken nose, and Alina with pain in her legs and head.[Fark user image 400x388]

But the EU refuses to stop granting tourist visas to russians. For reasons, and such as.

Russian politicians and pundits have been publicly claiming russia is at war with the US, the EU, and NATO, so start treating russian citizens as possible enemy agents. No more tourist visas. No more wealthy russian kids going to European universities. Any russians who apply for refugee status or similar humanitarian entry protocols can be vetted as usual, but stop allowing the russian 'elites' to escape the consequences of their government's stupidityness. Any russians currently outside russia can remain until their visa expires, but no renewals and no new visas will be issued until:
A-  the war is over,
B-all the kidnapped Ukrainians are repatriated,
C- every single person in the russian military and government is investigated for complicity in the documented war crimes/crimes against humanity, and
D- russia returns to the 1991 borders.

Once russia begins acting like a civilized society, russian citizens can resume applying for tourist or education visas.

Make this the international standard treatment for countries acting like rogue states. So, if Best Korea or Serbia or Iran or Saudi Arabia or the US or China start attacking their neighbors, Europe and the rest of the civilized world can simply declare all non-diplomats/non-refugees/non-asylum-seekers fr ...


Or, you know, let them come and see we're not actually evil, snarling, baby-eating barbarians.

You know what the 100% common first-impression that NK defectors have upon visiting Western nations like the US? How entirely normal and not evil we are and how pretty good the West has it. You can't fight propaganda by playing into the role that the propaganda is portraying you as being. That's just dumb.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not confirmed but wouldn't surprise me


"The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured thousands of prisoners during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast"
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) September 13, 2022
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fasahd: Russian missileshiat


Appropes filterpwn description.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

englaja: fasahd: Russian missileshiat

Appropes filterpwn description.


That happens so often nowadays that's it's actually getting a little bit tiring.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey Vlad!
You and your shiathole country are getting your asses handed to you by a comedian who played piano with his cock.

You've been trying to kill him for 6 months and you got nothing but an ass whooping.

All you have succeeded in doing is turning this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size


In to THIS guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
