 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Cops catch kidnapper, now have to get some law-talking sort to tell them whether the additional charge of taking a kidnapped 10-year-old to a high-school football game is a felony or a misdemeanor   (wmur.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Attorney at law, Human trafficking, Allegation, English-language films, Legal terms, Gabrielle Belanger, extreme danger, 10-year-old girl  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fact that this is even a question graphically demonstrates the dramatic gulf that exists between the present and the time of my youth. We have lost something in this brave new world.
 
smokewon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was 16 I was taken by some local official types for a tour of an all-brick bnb. One of them decided to inform my mother whose only reply was "what are you telling me for? He's your problem now."
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So she took this random 10 year old to a football game.  The kid probably said yes.  How is this different than the cop that took the crazy homeless guy to the neighboring town (who allegedly ALSO consented to the trip)?

/It's actually not as bad.  At least she stayed with the kid
//Both are still kidnapping
///Lock them up
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have... questions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.