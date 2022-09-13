 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Prison inmate tortured to death, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo   (cbsnews.com) divider line
3
    More: Sick, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Death, John Basco, Crime, State bureau of investigation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, jail cell  
•       •       •

141 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 6:30 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby that headline is... five syllables too long.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who haven't seen it:

Baby Shark Dance | #babyshark Most Viewed Video | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children
Youtube XqZsoesa55w


Yes. It's definitely torture to make people listen to this.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Basco's death is the 14th this year at the jail


That feels like a lot in nine months
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.