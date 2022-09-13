 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   A very happy reunion for a Texas family after their dog was found by the Houston SPCA. Cash had been missing for nearly 2 years, but thanks to him being microchipped, they were able to locate his family. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (people.com) divider line
47
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Cash is like, "Got dammit! I escaped those jerks for two years! I try to get out, and they pull me back in!"
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie says 'hey!'

Doing ok today.  It was rough yesterday.  Thankful that my vet got me in so she could help Cinco on his journey.  Woke up in the middle of the night with Forry plastered against one side and Tootsie and Dyson on the other side.  They know and understand more than we humans give them credit for.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Hey, Tootsie!


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Welcome to Woofday - I'm helping!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Ever experienced this situation?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
DIL posted a pic of a very happy Miss Lady Lulu


scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pi says "Woof"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Hi, Pi!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Zekes of the week.
Fark user imageView Full Size

There was a squirrel

Fark user imageView Full Size

I wouldn't share my chicken.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

♥ :D
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I am so glad you have your "comfort committee" on the job to help you with your grief. (((((((HUGS)))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Widget turned 10 last week! Here he is with my gorgeous wife. I've trimmed his nails since then.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Awwwww!  Lovely family!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's Wolfsday!!
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yeah, I've got a (fawn) boxer, she's my 2nd rescue, and she's more excited than that to see me when I've been gone for 2 hours. Also, if they don't do something to isolate that leg, she's gonna end up with hip dysplasia. Glad they got her back though. I chipped both of my boxers, because they were both runners til they settled in. Still got a nice scar on my right ring finger when Lance, my first one got out. Running through the neighborhood to find him, met some kids that were out walking their dogs (a 90# pit and a shih tzu) so I asked if they'd seen my dog. Was petting the pittie when out of nowhere, the
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
We had to say goodbye to Sophia yesterday.  Over 20 years of her protecting us from cats, rabbits, ducks and even Canadian Geese.  She killed snakes for her previous owner.
Tough little houndlette to the end.  She had tumors, intestinal blockage and Cushing's.
She was a wonderful little girl.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't forgot you have to registeryour dogs chip too

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Summertime, and the livin' is easy
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Aaaarggghh.
Out of nowhere, the shih tzu chomps down on my hand so hard, it lodged a canine between my first knuckle joint. I instinctively yanked my hand back and he was still attached, so I domed him with my left hand and he let go. Found my dog 5 minutes later, while bleeding profusely, took him home, cleaned up my hand and went out to dinner with my then girlfriend and parents. Woke up the next day to 9 fingers and a kielbasa. Went to the ER before work, and a very attentive nurse marked where the redness was, and 20 minutes later, when they came back to check on me, it had spread about an inch further. Next thing I know, I'm being pumped full of vancomycin and scheduled for surgery. Spent 5 days on an orthopedic wing with people getting hip and shoulder replacements, and I've got one finger wrapped up like a mummy and on a morphine drip. I still give side eye to any shih tzu I see.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it normal that even with a chip this takes multiple years?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oliver didn't think my toy placement was as amusing as I did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Crush is enjoying the UP this week.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Also worth having the vet run a reader over it every now and then.  When we got Frannie she had the paperwork for her chip, which I registered- and at her first vet visit they couldn't find it.  It either fell out during the first implantation or failed at some point.  She had to have another implanted, which she was *not* happy about
 
