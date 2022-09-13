 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "...the women (Hispanic) are no better. They lie, steal and use their vaginas for anything they want." Yes, the tragedy of judges hitting themselves in the head with the gavel is more common than you think   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My vagina, my choice.
/Wait...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those wily women and their villainous vaginas!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many ruined lives because of this?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow lady.....
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.


But it does explain the comment where she called a Black judge "a house n***r and a puppet of the white man."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Those wily women and their villainous vaginas!


Criminal women and their corrupt cooters?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dateline 2025:   Republicans nominate a Black woman for a Supreme Court seat
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the best she could argue is that she hates everyone but herself.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.


So it sounds like her ex left her for a Hispanic woman that actually liked sex.

/amazing that some women don't figure that out until after it's too late
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.


You went with that when there was great stuff like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they have some bad qualities, too?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad to see Cynthia McKinney is gainfully employed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how is this not on Fox?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hate these gay white men," she's quoted as saying in the document, while later declaring "gay racist f-----s ... trying to ruin me and get me ... Being gay is an abomination to mankind. The Holy Ghost (is) going to get them."

Thompson, now seeking to vacate the order from Marks that removed her from the bench, responded to The News that she was the victim of a "political hit."

I don't think any amount of context would have made this sound better. Of course her judgeship is an elected position.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]


If Vegeta was a black Roman from Africa.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]

If Vegeta was a black Roman from Africa.


Black woman. Seriously autocorrect?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything...?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Anything...?


I mean, have you been to Tijuana?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.


Always remember: being in a minority group doesn't automatically make someone a good person. Neither does being part of a tragedy.

\some of the people who died on 9/11 were terrible people
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

But it does explain the comment where she called a Black judge "a house n***r and a puppet of the white man."


Sounds like she comes from the same school as Clarence Thomas.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: Tomahawk513: GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]

If Vegeta was a black Roman from Africa.

Black woman. Seriously autocorrect?


Her father was a woman?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vagina Multitool is the name of my Pussy Riot cover band
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Private_Citizen: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

But it does explain the comment where she called a Black judge "a house n***r and a puppet of the white man."

Sounds like she comes from the same school as Clarence Thomas.


I'll bet she would say the same thing about Clarence Thomas.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone takes being judgmental in a robe and wizard hat way too seriously.  How dare people use their junk in ways that send waves of revulsion and excitement up and down her spine!
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: Not who I was expecting


Not who the rest of the thread was hoping for either.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garden-variety religious nutter who, like the lot of them, should hold no position of power in this country.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Private_Citizen: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

But it does explain the comment where she called a Black judge "a house n***r and a puppet of the white man."

Sounds like she comes from the same school as Clarence Thomas.


Not sure I follow your logic, it seems she would refer to Thomas in the same terms.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Garden-variety religious nutter who, like the lot of them, should hold no position of power in this country.


30% of Americans think that ONLY people who think and talk like her should be in positions of power.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: Tomahawk513: GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]

If Vegeta was a black Roman from Africa.

Black woman. Seriously autocorrect?


english-heritage.org.ukView Full Size

I thought you meant she looked like Septimus Severus
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"use their vaginas for anything they want."

Including this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: Tomahawk513: GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]

If Vegeta was a black Roman from Africa.

Black woman. Seriously autocorrect?


Your autocorrect software version is like 2000 years old. Should probably turn on automatic updates.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: "use their vaginas for anything they want."

Including this?

[Fark user image 498x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


Imagine using ones vagina for anything one wants. What an outrageous concept.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Nick Nostril: Garden-variety religious nutter who, like the lot of them, should hold no position of power in this country.

30% of Americans think that ONLY people who think and talk like her should be in positions of power.


My point still stands.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Holy Ghost (is) going to get them."

Does the ex-judge think the Holy Ghost is a literal ghost? Paranormal Encounters: Biblical Edition?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Tomahawk513: Tomahawk513: GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]

If Vegeta was a black Roman from Africa.

Black woman. Seriously autocorrect?

Her father was a woman?


No, Roman. (ducks)
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

But it does explain the comment where she called a Black judge "a house n***r and a puppet of the white man."


And the one where she complains about the "white racist f****ts trying to take me down."
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "use their vaginas for anything they want."

Including this?

[Fark user image 498x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]


She's a real fan of Whoopi Goldberg's character on Star Trek.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spalding Gray : Then out comes the banana! And she takes a few lame shots like the Russian rockets that are going to sputter and pop and land in our cornfields. And for the finale she aims her vagina down the main isle like a great cannon, loads it with a very ripe banana, and - Thump! - fires it. Almost hits me in the eye, almost hits an Australian housewife in the head, hits the back wall and sticks! And slowly it inches its way down until it - Plump! - lands and is devoured instantly by an army of giant roaches.

- Swimming to Cambodia
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think the best she could argue is that she hates everyone but herself.


th.bing.comView Full Size


Sympathizes with the judge.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: "The Holy Ghost (is) going to get them."

Does the ex-judge think the Holy Ghost is a literal ghost? Paranormal Encounters: Biblical Edition?


I think she's confusing the Holy Ghost with the spell "Phantasmal Killer"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

But it does explain the comment where she called a Black judge "a house n***r and a puppet of the white man."


🤔
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Dateline 2025:   Republicans nominate a Black woman for a Supreme Court seat


She should run with Trump in 2024
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sleze: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

So it sounds like her ex left her for a Hispanic woman that actually liked sex.

/amazing that some women don't figure that out until after it's too late


Or Lesbian bed death?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

You went with that when there was great stuff like:
[Fark user image image 500x667]


Oooooooo nation of islam? Okay. Now I'm a bit understand
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Tyrone Slothrop: Private_Citizen: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

But it does explain the comment where she called a Black judge "a house n***r and a puppet of the white man."

Sounds like she comes from the same school as Clarence Thomas.

Not sure I follow your logic, it seems she would refer to Thomas in the same terms.


Thomas is a Black Nationalist. He wants black people to have a separate country in the US, and that's why he rules against anything that could be interpreted as blacks taking "handouts" from whites. To him, any black person who supports things like Affirmative Action is a sellout.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After reading the headline, I thought my grandma returned from the dead and became a judge.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"'They [Hispanics] have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,' she was quoted as saying."

Ah, yes.  The Bible is very clear on the status of Hispanics.  Entire books could be written about the scriptures relating to the peoples of Spain and Latin America...
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sleze: FatherChaos: [Fark user image 634x454]

Not who I was expecting, but anyone can be a POS if they try hard enough.

So it sounds like her ex left her for a Hispanic woman that actually liked sex.

/amazing that some women don't figure that out until after it's too late

Or Lesbian bed death?


That's the band name for my Sia Death Metal coverband.
 
