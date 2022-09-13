 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Recipe for a nice traffic mess. Begin with 50 unsecured pallets of flour. Mix in a steep hill. Then wait   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it needs is a bit of rain. Not much, just enough to make paste.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping they antiqued the hill but the bags seem unopened. boo.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll have to sift through all the clues to get an enriched description of how this happened.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell Jr it's coke
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crepes, that must have been a mess.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to cost someone some bread.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone send some flours to the driver
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I was hoping they antiqued the hill but the bags seem unopened. boo.


nerdheist.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like every part of the building behind it is an Ames room.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever cleans that up is going to make a lot of dough.
 
Vern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's 50 bags, not 50 pallets. What really confuses me is the article says it was 50 bags from 9 pallets. So... are they only putting five and a half bags on each pallet? They look like 50 pound bags. That's a huge waste of pallets.

And I really don't know why they had to reroute traffic. Just get three or four guys out there to start chucking the bags back in the truck. It shouldn't take more than a couple of minutes.  Oh wait, there's four police officers in the picture standing around talking, if they helped the driver it's only be ten bags each and the road would be unobstructed in a few minutes.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
well that really takes the cake
 
GalFisk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did it happen in the yeastbound lane?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: All it needs is a bit of rain. Not much, just enough to make paste.


But until then, they'll just be standing around, glueless as to what to do.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Vern: It's 50 bags, not 50 pallets. What really confuses me is the article says it was 50 bags from 9 pallets. So... are they only putting five and a half bags on each pallet? They look like 50 pound bags. That's a huge waste of pallets.

And I really don't know why they had to reroute traffic. Just get three or four guys out there to start chucking the bags back in the truck. It shouldn't take more than a couple of minutes.  Oh wait, there's four police officers in the picture standing around talking, if they helped the driver it's only be ten bags each and the road would be unobstructed in a few minutes.


Yes, let's just contaminate the entire trailer full of food. What's worse than losing your job? Having to pay for a full load to be scrapped AND losing your job.
 
alienated
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vern: It's 50 bags, not 50 pallets. What really confuses me is the article says it was 50 bags from 9 pallets. So... are they only putting five and a half bags on each pallet? They look like 50 pound bags. That's a huge waste of pallets.

And I really don't know why they had to reroute traffic. Just get three or four guys out there to start chucking the bags back in the truck. It shouldn't take more than a couple of minutes.  Oh wait, there's four police officers in the picture standing around talking, if they helped the driver it's only be ten bags each and the road would be unobstructed in a few minutes.


5 tie X  10 hiqh. 50 per pallet. You can see a full one in the back of the van .
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh no!  It's fifty bags of flour.

That's as many as five tens.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
File photo of what someone despondent over the loss of a large quantity of flour might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

alienated: And I really don't know why they had to reroute traffic. Just get three or four guys out there to start chucking the bags back in the truck. It shouldn't take more than a couple of minutes.  Oh wait, there's four police officers in the picture standing around talking, if they helped the driver it's only be ten bags each and the road would be unobstructed in a few minutes.


Cops are useless most of the time.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's led to the shutdown of Washington Street, Fourth Street, Fifth Street and Michael J. Koury Place..

To be renamed Michael J. Floury Place..
 
