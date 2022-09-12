 Skip to content
(CBC)   CBC announces bountiful banana crop on BC-Yukon border   (cbc.ca) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This global warming crap is getting out of hand
 
chatoyance
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We managed to get one to fruit in the shop part of the garden centre I worked for in a cool temperate climate part of New Zealand. They are more obliging than I would have anticipated. Tasted good, too
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chatoyance: We managed to get one to fruit in the shop part of the garden centre I worked for in a cool temperate climate part of New Zealand. They are more obliging than I would have anticipated. Tasted good, too


From what I've been told at least they can handle temp variance better than they can handle dry - dry is game over

/knew a guy that just liked to try to grow weird shiat
//he managed a few tropical things but bananas just wouldn't
///the dryness was apparently the culprit
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I learned recently that you can actually make guacamole out of bananas.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Banana Guacamole is a real thing.  It's legit, straight out of NYC.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: chatoyance: We managed to get one to fruit in the shop part of the garden centre I worked for in a cool temperate climate part of New Zealand. They are more obliging than I would have anticipated. Tasted good, too

From what I've been told at least they can handle temp variance better than they can handle dry - dry is game over

/knew a guy that just liked to try to grow weird shiat
//he managed a few tropical things but bananas just wouldn't
///the dryness was apparently the culprit


Sounds about right. We had it sitting next to a large water feature and among other houseplants so the humidity was quite high in that spot and I think that helped
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: Banana Guacamole is a real thing.  It's legit, straight out of NYC.


New York City? Get a rope.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: 433: Banana Guacamole is a real thing.  It's legit, straight out of NYC.
New York City? Get a rope.


No, get some chips dude.  This sh*t is bananas.  B A N A N A N A S.
 
