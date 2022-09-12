 Skip to content
Yeah, just siting around, Covid-ized, watching my potatoes drown, but uh... everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here now, thank you. How are you, in your Fark gardening Thread for Tuesday September 13, 2022?
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I asked for a Venus fly trap for my birthday.

I'm old
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
farking dandelions

that is all I wish to say at this time
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Farking squirrels! They're destroying my sunflowers. I had no idea they'd eat the actual flower heads.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Peppers and tomatoes are petering out, strawberries still coming in, tomatillos and okra are going strong.  My little bees love the tomatillos.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Farking squirrels! They're destroying my sunflowers. I had no idea they'd eat the actual flower heads.


Rabbits get mine.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Been making lots of jalapeno poppers lately with the peppers form my garden and from friends, too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mentat: Wendigogo: Farking squirrels! They're destroying my sunflowers. I had no idea they'd eat the actual flower heads.

Rabbits get mine.


scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As I suspected, someone has been adding soil to my garden.
The plot thickens.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mentat: Wendigogo: Farking squirrels! They're destroying my sunflowers. I had no idea they'd eat the actual flower heads.

Rabbits get mine.


A family of bunnies lives in the neighbor's yard. I watch them sit for quite a while in the evening, as they munch on the clover and grass in the middle of my yard. They never seem to have any use for the sunflowers, other than convenient cover for safety. Then, in the morning, there is sometimes a flurry of sunflower petals on the ground. The only thing capable of such chaos is a squirrel. There are no seeds to be had. They just eat the green part.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've got an absolute pile of things that still need to be planted, including perennial flowers, purple shamrocks, blue rug junipers, a climbing flowering vine I can't remember the name of, and some Japanese hollies.

I'm gonna get my dad to help, because otherwise I'm gonna wear my foot out from digging so much.
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have been getting fruit on my passionflowers but it isn't getting ripe. Fruit usually shows up about the end of July. My guards, however, are plentiful. My hand is for size comparison.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's SHOTY material right there.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: farking dandelions

that is all I wish to say at this time


Please give them their proper scientific name. It's "Yellow-headed Bastards".
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Lady J: farking dandelions

that is all I wish to say at this time

Please give them their proper scientific name. It's "Yellow-headed Bastards".


Fark user imageView Full Size

I embrace my dandelions.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: I asked for a Venus fly trap for my birthday.

I'm old


Not old, classic. Here have one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lady J: farking dandelions

that is all I wish to say at this time


Correct. They've all but taken over the garden.

Managed to get out and weed a bit more this week. Got drilled by whatever bugs we've got out there, to the point that I had to take a Zyrtec and a shower. They're really bad this year for whatever reason - hasn't been noticeably wetter or anything, I'm guessing the condo association didn't spray for em this year. Can't hang around in the front yard for more than a couple minutes without slathering on the chemicals.

/my other hip is tryin to get in on the action, too
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
2 of the 8 dahlias I planted bloomed (one flower each).  Not enough direct light.  I can move them for next year if the seeds stay good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I planted about a dozen sunflowers. The squirrels couldn't get them all.

Veggie garden is fading, but I did pick 5 pounds of concord grapes for jam and there's still plenty on the vine.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On a sad note, my spaghetti squashes have ceased to be. On a  happier note, all the peppers I planted now have flowers on them, though I fear it may be too late in the season. I also need to transplant them to bigger pots. The acorn squash is a massive collection of leaves with many male flowers and not enough females. There are about 4 squashes hanging down from the vines.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: erewhon the opinionated: Lady J: farking dandelions

that is all I wish to say at this time

Please give them their proper scientific name. It's "Yellow-headed Bastards".

[Fark user image image 425x370]
I embrace my dandelions.


I love them in the yard.  They are bright and cheery early in spring, and the heads are endless fun for the kids.  Then I can just mow them down.

I hate them in my garden, with those deep roots I can't ever get out entirely.  "Dig them out" my mother suggests.  No mom, I'm not going to dig a hole right through Hell's ceiling with a garden spade.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Been making lots of jalapeno poppers lately with the peppers form my garden and from friends, too.


Ooh.  Sounds good.  Recipe please.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We finally got rain the other night, it has been a super dry Aug/Sept.  Drip watering only does so much.

The only thing still happy in the veggie garden is the peppers.  I've refused to plant anything new until we get regular rain again.  And even then, I think I'm going to just plant my cover crop mix for the winter.  Maybe some radish, I don't know.  It's just been depressing with the lack of rain.  Bah.
 
