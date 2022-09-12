 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Potential impact of the coming railroad strike affects passenger rail - Amtrak cancels Empire Builder, California Zephyr and Southwest Chief routes effective on Tuesday   (nbcnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Amtrak, Rail transport, long-distance train routes, advance of a looming railroad union strike, intercity passenger rail service, High-speed rail, train operator, labor dispute  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 1:41 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tens of people inconvenienced.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Winterlight: Tens of people inconvenienced.


Done in one
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, is that why I couldn't figure out how to get my dad here? Or is it just because Amtrak's site is shiat?

/Look, there are trains from one station to another
//Sure, he has to switch trains in LA and Seattle
///But why can't you figure that out, Amtrak.com?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Oh, is that why I couldn't figure out how to get my dad here? Or is it just because Amtrak's site is shiat?

/Look, there are trains from one station to another
//Sure, he has to switch trains in LA and Seattle
///But why can't you figure that out, Amtrak.com?


Sir, this is an Arby's...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So nobody, really.
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nice move, undermine organized labor with what is essentially a lockout. Railroads were the origin and last bastion of unionization. Fark amtrak right in the...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why? It's not like there would be any freight traffic in the way. Set all signal to full speed, hope for the best.
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Why? It's not like there would be any freight traffic in the way. Set all signal to full speed, hope for the best.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hoivin'  glavin!!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Tens of people inconvenienced.


I was one of the ten ..
 
Robinfro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: Oh, is that why I couldn't figure out how to get my dad here? Or is it just because Amtrak's site is shiat?

/Look, there are trains from one station to another
//Sure, he has to switch trains in LA and Seattle
///But why can't you figure that out, Amtrak.com?


Their site is literally worse than useless. By the time you realize it's broken, you've wasted more time coming to that conclusion than if you'd charted a course with an old paper map.

Want to get from A to B? But you'll be on the train overnight? Well, that's a whole new date & it'll crash your browser. Need to transfer? You gotta look up each depot & buy tickets separately because it can't comprehend moving in anything besides a straight line. A cockroach in a maze has more processing power than whatever potato they're running their servers on (my apologies to potatoes for that insult).
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.