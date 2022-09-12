 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Of all the ways to be killed by an animal in Australia, this is the most Australian   (theguardian.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Ambulance, WA police spokesperson, Kangaroo, Australia, elderly man, Injury, Death, Sunday evening  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only until we have a confirmed kill by drop-bear.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now who will tie me kangaroo down, sport?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Now who will tie me kangaroo down, sport?


*his*
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: Now who will tie me kangaroo down, sport?

*his*


???

His who will tie me kangaroo down, sport?
Now his will tie me kangaroo down, sport?
Now who his tie me kangaroo down, sport?
Now who will his me kangaroo down, sport?
Now who will tie his kangaroo down, sport?
Now who will tie me his down, sport?
Now who will tie me kangaroo his, sport?
Now who will tie me kangaroo down, his?

F*cking Australians are a confused lot. No wonder they got punted down to earth's anus...
 
Bugerz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, Charles !!! here. That continent is the reason we went back to England. t's full of angry things we don't want here like Drop Bears and Hoop Snakes.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bah, Roos. Rats with springs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Shame
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
News flash - wild animals are prone to sudden mood swings and will fark you the hell up at random.  Stop trying to make them pets
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like the dingos got yer baby, Mum
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would think being kicked in the neck from a Kangaroo, while being torn in half by a saltwater croc while magpies beat you about the head and steal your Macca's fries is the most Australian.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes I'll binge an entire season of Survivor Australia just to set my inner monologue to an Australian accent for a couple weeks.

I'm very bored.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kangaroos, as a rule, are not suitable as pets, not tame (don't believe Skippy), even the hand reared ones, and like all Australian animals, have enough natural armour and weaponry to completely fark you up should it have the inclination.

/Delicious and deadly
//Seriously, kangaroo tail stew is amazing
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got a kick out of this story, because yesterday my parents and I were walking through our local reserve looking for orchids when we needed to go off trail to get back to another trail.  There I was walking in front looking at my feet (was wet, muddy and slippery) and when I looked up I was 2 steps away from running into a big male roo relaxing in the bushes.  Thankfully the roos in this area are used to seeing people and do not consider us a threat, he just lifted his head and looked back at me, as I backed up and we took a different route.

It is an interesting time with the roos, because the mums are carrying babies in their pouches and they move away from the main groups (in order to protect the babies from grumpy males,) so we got to see lots of females with cute little heads sticking out of their pouches.  Kangaroos really are an amazing species.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

englaja: //Seriously, kangaroo tail stew is amazing


I have found roasting the tail like we do a leg of lamb results in a divine feast.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sometimes I'll binge an entire season of Survivor Australia just to set my inner monologue to an Australian accent for a couple weeks.

I'm very bored.


... and masochist
 
bdub77
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I always thought it would be escaping the clutches of a crocodile in a nice cave...full of funnel web spiders.

/sweet dreams everyone
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was guessing platypus that shot giant spiders out of its mouth. everyone knows kangaroos are dangerous and mean much like emus. nothing surprising about a kangaroo doing kangaroo stuff.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"U wot m8?"
 
chatoyance
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oi, coont! Come at me!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Same species as the perp, FWIW
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This could be a form.

____________ man[   ]  woman [   ] killed by _____________________ pet.
(Location)                                                    (Inappropriate pet species)

The _____________________, which was doing exactly what you would expect it to do, was euthanized by
 (Inappropriate pet species)
officials responding to the scene.

BBQ will be held at 7pm dd/mm/yy at town hall.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It'd be nice if we could stop killing animals for acting like animals around stupid humans.
 
chatoyance
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Senseless_drivel: This could be a form.

____________ man[   ]  woman [   ] killed by _____________________ pet.
(Location)                                                    (Inappropriate pet species)

The _____________________, which was doing exactly what you would expect it to do, was euthanized by
 (Inappropriate pet species)
officials responding to the scene.

BBQ will be held at 7pm dd/mm/yy at town hall.


In this case, the animal could be served at the barbeque
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.