 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Exploring mysterious open doors that are normally closed is also a good way to be transported to other worlds or be eaten by a grue   (soranews24.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Train station, Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma, Stairway, Ikebukuro Station, Public transport, downward escalator, strange half-sized door, Fukutoshin Line subway train  
•       •       •

847 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it was a snow globe
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It goes to Fedic, but the door only works one way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Truly a miracle
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You are likely to be eaten by a Groo"

\
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the middle of my town there's a railway line that passes basically through the centre of town, except it's entirely underground because why would you want a train running through the middle of town. Anyway, there's apparently a huge abandoned subway station under one of the buildings in the middle of town that you can get to if you backtrack to where the railway goes into the tunnel, and follow it for a few hundred metres to the station.

Apparently homeless people used to/still live down there, my friends and i always wanted to check it out but due to not wanting to be hit by freight trains that don't have a regular schedule, thus not knowing if there were safe periods where you had 10-15 minutes to get to the station, we never did, and every year or so some idiot dies doing exactly that.

So i don't even know if the station actually is down there.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: [Fark user image 850x1056]

"You are likely to be eaten by a Groo"

\


This made me smile, today.  Thank you.  I have so many great memories of reading Groo with my father.  And, years later, I got the chance to meet Serio Aragones and Mark Evanier and found them to be as kind and welcoming as a geeky fan could ever hope.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town of Taormina, Sicily, is delightfully stairy. I spent a whole day just exploring it randomly. I had some delicious pizza in a pizzeria halfway down some stairs (never found that place again, even on subsequent visits), and some random stairway turned out to go the way to the top of a nearby hill.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the grue; it's the gazebo you have to worry about.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MC Frontalot - It Is Pitch Dark
Youtube 4nigRT2KmCE
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got a damn sign above it indicating that it's stairs to use if there's a need to evacuate the platform.  Seems pretty obvious it's an emergency exit to the surface-level as its primary, hopefully rarely-used purpose.  And it makes sense that there could be maintenance access to other spaces.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: [Fark user image 850x1056]

"You are likely to be eaten by a Groo"

\


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No thank you.

the staircase
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see the memory erasing technology has reached the point of perfection
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.