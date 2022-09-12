 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Hey sorry to bug you again, but if you're farting this much, could you just like...go to the bathroom or something?"   (travelnoire.com) divider line
•       •       •

Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry. Chili con carne for dinner last night. It was real good with lots of beans and *flrrrtttp*  hot sauce so I had to washiat down with a lot of milk.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The passenger denied his request and stated that what he was going through is a natural bodily function

Another natural bodily function is vomiting. The non-farter should have put his finger down his throat and leaned over on the farter.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it's a known medical condition then you should wear underpants with an activated charcoal filter. Cabin crews should stock a few filtration pillows for any unexpected cases.

If you're on the receiving end of the farts, open the overhead air thingy and point it directly at your face.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The changes in air pressure can cause 'farting' as inside/outside pressure in the body equalizes.

Flight attendants are well aware of this...and take advantage of the phenomenon in a practice they call
"Crop dusting"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to Fart
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I may have been that guy.

> >
< <
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: I may have been that guy.

> >
< <


I know I'm that guy, I had an implant put in about 5 years ago to control my rampant acid reflux. Side effect of it is I fart like a trumpet now, it can get really fun around my house.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: make me some tea: I may have been that guy.

> >
< <

I know I'm that guy, I had an implant put in about 5 years ago to control my rampant acid reflux. Side effect of it is I fart like a trumpet now, it can get really fun around my house.


Fun fact!
They make silencers for trumpets.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It even has cork for easier insertion and maintaining purchase.

/I smell what you're sayin Farker.
//My uncle had something like 2/3rds of his colon removed. And when he started fartin, he needed a toilet within twenty minutes.
///Threes cause number two is already taken
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was on a totally empty plane to Seattle so I let one creep. It was horrific and out there, the girl 8 rows behind me got up fanning the air with saying "no you didn't just do that" and I kind if nodded my head yep.
Even the stewards came to see what was going on and was like damn and ran for cover.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wish I would've met you
Now it's a little late
What you could've taught me
I could have saved some face
They think that your early winding
Was all wrong

For the most part they're right
But look how they all got gassed
That's why I say man, nice fart
What a good fart man
That's why I say man, nice fart
What a good fart man
 
GutFunk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I sat next to this guy a few years ago. I almost threw up, it was wreched... he would shake his leg afterwords like he was trying to force the stink out. Ugh...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's why I am worried about my upcoming Amtrak trip in December.  There are some days when I can be extremely flatulent.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Number one, I order you to take a number two!"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GutFunk: I sat next to this guy a few years ago. I almost threw up, it was wreched... he would shake his leg afterwords like he was trying to force the stink out. Ugh...


I always end up next to this guy. And behind a recliner. And in front of a toddler with restless legs. And across the aisle from an emotional support chihuahua.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See this story's absolute BS. I haven't been on a cross country flight in years & definitely not with that writer.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: The changes in air pressure can cause 'farting' as inside/outside pressure in the body equalizes.

Flight attendants are well aware of this...and take advantage of the phenomenon in a practice they call
"Crop dusting"


I once made homemade egg rolls. The next day I had the worst smelling fart of my life. I could feel it coming and stood up and made a bee line for the bathroom. But it was too late. I ended up crop dusting my boss, so I keep walking to the bathroom -- it was a fairly large open plan room. Before I made it to the door, my boss stood up and yells, "Jesus! Did you shiat your pants?".

I think it made his day. He told everyone who he could the rest of the day that I crop dusted him.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wish I would've met you
Now it's a little late
What you could've taught me
I could have saved some face
They think that your early winding
Was all wrong

For the most part they're right
But look how they all got gassed
That's why I say man, nice fart
What a good fart man
That's why I say man, nice fart
What a good fart man


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The gaseous should only take the bus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was in a kind of hospital, a low point in my life, trying to do some recovery with other people in the same boat.

Anyways.  One night while we are outside enjoying the night and one dude has got the farts.   Another guy in the group states quite clearly "If you are farting you have a poop in there ready to come out, go sit on the toilet and let it out.  I got told this by my dad, who was told it by his dad, and it has been true the entire time"

and you know what?  He was right.     If you are farting, there is poop inside you ready to come out.   Just take my word for it.   Try applying this discovery in your life.   It has turned out to be true for 30 years since this time.  It is just true.


If you are starting to rip out terrible farts, you can end that by just taking a trip to the toilet and encouraging things along.

Don't thank me, just pay it forward.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 my mom's great story about the work office. and a good , my mom, story too.
co-work had bad gas, really bad the worst smelling farts ever.
And he wold just let them out in groups and if called on it at best apologize. This went on for actual years that i hear about it growing up.


Then one day she tells me, i might'a took t too far, but oh well.

Apparently he dropped fart in a social group at the water bottle and it stopped the conversion it as so foul.
She said:
Dam Gary (whatever his name was) why don't you try to take that somewhere else next time.
He said:
how i'm supposed to do that?
She said:
It's same exact muscles you use to not  shiat in your pants.


yeah i couldn't bs my mom she was not having any that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Regular farts or nervous farts? If they were nervous farts I feel really bad for the guy sitting beside him.

/and that entire section of the plane
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This gas is your gas
This gas is my gas
From California
Or a New York fat ass...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I am worried about my upcoming Amtrak trip in December.  There are some days when I can be extremely flatulent.


You can get up and crop dust the next car, or just get yourself a sleeper
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I am worried about my upcoming Amtrak trip in December.  There are some days when I can be extremely flatulent.


The good thing about  Amtrak is, you can move, or they can move if you're in coach..If you're
in a sleeper, you can go to the dining/cafe car or the viewliner car if you stank yourself out..
Or you can just open the roomette door... The air system in those cars is decent..

Except when your train hits or is sprayed by a skunk at like 3:00am ... expect to smell it for a little bit...
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: optikeye: The changes in air pressure can cause 'farting' as inside/outside pressure in the body equalizes.

Flight attendants are well aware of this...and take advantage of the phenomenon in a practice they call
"Crop dusting"

I once made homemade egg rolls. The next day I had the worst smelling fart of my life. I could feel it coming and stood up and made a bee line for the bathroom. But it was too late. I ended up crop dusting my boss, so I keep walking to the bathroom -- it was a fairly large open plan room. Before I made it to the door, my boss stood up and yells, "Jesus! Did you shiat your pants?".

I think it made his day. He told everyone who he could the rest of the day that I crop dusted him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: make me some tea: I may have been that guy.

> >
< <

I know I'm that guy, I had an implant put in about 5 years ago to control my rampant acid reflux. Side effect of it is I fart like a trumpet now, it can get really fun around my house.


If you fart three times in a row, that's a trifecta. You have to shout it out

TRIFECTA!!!!
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I am worried about my upcoming Amtrak trip in December.  There are some days when I can be extremely flatulent.


Go on....
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've gotten older so now I fart when I wake up. I fart when I stand up. I fart when I bend down to put the dog's collar on, I fart when I walk, jog or jump.

But worst of all, I fart while I'm sitting down which is essentially farting in my own face.

Can I get an amen and spritz of Glade?

Hallelujah! Testify fellow sinners!
 
CyberKultist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I was in a kind of hospital, a low point in my life, trying to do some recovery with other people in the same boat.

Anyways.  One night while we are outside enjoying the night and one dude has got the farts.   Another guy in the group states quite clearly "If you are farting you have a poop in there ready to come out, go sit on the toilet and let it out.  I got told this by my dad, who was told it by his dad, and it has been true the entire time"

and you know what?  He was right.     If you are farting, there is poop inside you ready to come out.   Just take my word for it.   Try applying this discovery in your life.   It has turned out to be true for 30 years since this time.  It is just true.


If you are starting to rip out terrible farts, you can end that by just taking a trip to the toilet and encouraging things along.

Don't thank me, just pay it forward.


A fart is just a turd honking for the right-of-way to the exit.
 
